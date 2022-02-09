Patton girls claim 3rd straight victory, over Chase on Senior Night

The pain of an 0-12 start has been mollified considerably over the past week.

The Patton girls basketball team now has three straight Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference victories after a 57-13 rout of Chase at home late Tuesday, a nice result on Senior Night as veterans Cierra Lail, Haven Duckworth, Kierra Teeters, Danielle Wojcik and Nicole Cha were honored.

The Lady Panthers (4-15, 4-6 MF7) previously scored their first win of the season over the Lady Trojans in Henrietta on Jan. 24, 54-8.

Things were a tad bit closer this time, at least for a half, as PHS led 10-5 after a quarter and 20-0 at the break. But a 24-1 third-quarter advantage erased any doubt about the outcome and the mercy-rule running clock initiated just past the midpoint of the fourth quarter with a pair of successful free throws by Hayley Caraway as Patton won the final frame, as well, 13-3, as seven-deep Chase finished out the game with four players due to a pair of foul-outs and an injury.