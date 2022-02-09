Patton girls claim 3rd straight victory, over Chase on Senior Night

The pain of an 0-12 start has been mollified considerably over the past week.
The Patton girls basketball team now has three straight Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference victories after a 57-13 rout of Chase at home late Tuesday, a nice result on Senior Night as veterans Cierra Lail, Haven Duckworth, Kierra Teeters, Danielle Wojcik and Nicole Cha were honored.
The Lady Panthers (4-15, 4-6 MF7) previously scored their first win of the season over the Lady Trojans in Henrietta on Jan. 24, 54-8.
Things were a tad bit closer this time, at least for a half, as PHS led 10-5 after a quarter and 20-0 at the break. But a 24-1 third-quarter advantage erased any doubt about the outcome and the mercy-rule running clock initiated just past the midpoint of the fourth quarter with a pair of successful free throws by Hayley Caraway as Patton won the final frame, as well, 13-3, as seven-deep Chase finished out the game with four players due to a pair of foul-outs and an injury.
“These girls have overcome so much adversity,” said Patton coach Autumn Helms. “We’ve had injuries and COVID, but at this point, we finally have everybody here. So, they just stuck together through a really difficult year. We’ve seen moments where things went really well. ... They’re excited every day coming in to practice.”
The hosts forced 39 Chase turnovers and racked up a ton of steals in both fullcourt and halfcourt defensive settings. Lail (six steals), Teeters (five), Wojcik (four), Duckworth (three), Cha, Savanna Pinkerton and Kelsey Powell (two apiece), and Allie Witherspoon and Jaycee Mull (one each) also served as pickpockets for the hosts’ defense.
PHS also put nine players on the scoresheet, including Lail (17 points), Caraway, Pinkerton and Wojcik (seven apiece), Cha (six), Teeters (five), Witherspoon (four), and Duckworth and Mull (two each).
Patton finishes out the regular season with a trip to first-place East Rutherford (21-0 overall) on Thursday and a home contest against Hendersonville on Friday, eight days after beating the Lady Bearcats on the road.
BOYS
Patton 72, Chase 31: The Panther boys (13-6, 7-3 MF7) also won in mercy-rule fashion at home late Tuesday as the running clock commenced midway through the third quarter on a drive to the basket by senior Quentin Rice to make it 55-14.
Rice finished with 17 points and was joined in scoring on Senior Night by classmates Connor Rudisill (game-high 20 points), Waylon Rutherford (11), DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez (three) and Lansing Butler and Anthony Feaster-Hicks (two apiece).
“That’s the way you want Senior Night to go,” said PHS coach Dennis Brittain. “They came out, played hard and had fun with each other. I thought we did a good job and shared the ball well. All the seniors, I thought, stepped up and contributed and played well on both ends of the floor.
“It was nice to see and fun to be part of, for this group especially. It’s a big group of seniors who mean a lot to me and a lot to the school and our program. They’ve done a lot for us, so it was really nice to see them have success on Senior Night.”
Randan Clarke (seven points), Ethan Miller (five), Kaden Bostian (three) and Kalib Michaels (two) also scored for the hosts.
The Panthers still have their eye on an outside shot at a second-place tie in the MF7 standings with games at East Rutherford on Thursday and at home versus Hendersonville on Friday.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-803-8190.