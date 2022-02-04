Patton girls collect 2nd, 3rd wins

BREVARD — The wins are finally coming for the Patton girls basketball team.

The Lady Panthers added a third win — all in Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference play — a night after collecting their second, traveling to Brevard and scoring a 45-38 win late Friday.

Haven Duckworth was the primary catalyst, scoring 21 of those 45 points. She had 10 points by the end of the first quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers, as Patton opened up a 17-7 lead.

After PHS led 22-15 at halftime and but trailed 33-31 after three quarters as the host Lady Blue Devils scored 18 in that quarter, she bookended her strong night with seven makes from the foul line — accounting for half of the visitors’ 14 fourth-quarter points — in the final period as Patton (3-15, 3-6 MF7) put the win on ice.

Kelsey Powell added eight points for Patton in the win, Cierra Lail scored seven, Danielle Wojcik had four, Kierra Teeters supplied three and Savanna Pinkerton posted two.

Liz Chapman (17 points) and Shaniya Cook (10) finished in double figures for Brevard.

THURSDAY

Patton 62, Hendersonville 52