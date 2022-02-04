Patton girls collect 2nd, 3rd wins

BREVARD — The wins are finally coming for the Patton girls basketball team.
The Lady Panthers added a third win — all in Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference play — a night after collecting their second, traveling to Brevard and scoring a 45-38 win late Friday.
Haven Duckworth was the primary catalyst, scoring 21 of those 45 points. She had 10 points by the end of the first quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers, as Patton opened up a 17-7 lead.
After PHS led 22-15 at halftime and but trailed 33-31 after three quarters as the host Lady Blue Devils scored 18 in that quarter, she bookended her strong night with seven makes from the foul line — accounting for half of the visitors’ 14 fourth-quarter points — in the final period as Patton (3-15, 3-6 MF7) put the win on ice.
Kelsey Powell added eight points for Patton in the win, Cierra Lail scored seven, Danielle Wojcik had four, Kierra Teeters supplied three and Savanna Pinkerton posted two.
Liz Chapman (17 points) and Shaniya Cook (10) finished in double figures for Brevard.
THURSDAY
Patton 62, Hendersonville 52
It was Pinkerton who led the charge in the Lady Panthers’ 10-point road win in Hendersonville late Thursday. She scored 18 points, with half of those coming in the fourth quarter as she went 9 for 15 from the free-throw line to held PHS maintain its lead at the end.
The visitors trailed by one, 12-11, after a quarter, but went ahead 28-24 by halftime and 42-36 after three quarters. Powell, Wojcik and Hayley Caraway also had a hand in keeping the late lead, combing to go 7 of 8 from the stripe in the final eight minutes.
PHS made three 3-pointers in the game as they bolstered their advantage in the middle quarters, with Duckworth draining one in the second frame and Powell and Pinkerton knocking down one apiece in the third period.
Lail added 12 points for Patton, Caraway and Powell finished with nine apiece, Duckworth had eight, Wojcik scored four and Tetters posted two.
India Smith (23 points) and A.J. Jackson (10) were the Lady Bearcats’ double-digit scorers.
BOYS
Patton 56, Brevard 45
The Panthers (12-6, 6-3 MF7) broke a three-game conference losing streak with an 11-point road win in Brevard late Friday.
Patton trailed 11-8 after a quarter but managed a 23-all tie at halftime on 12 second-quarter points (including two 3-pointers) from Quentin Rice and went ahead 42-33 by the end of the third thanks to a 19-10 advantage in that period behind 10 points from senior Waylon Rutherford and seven more from classmate Connor Rudisill.
Rice, Rutherford, Rudisill and Ethan Miller combined to 8 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to secure the win for the visitors.
Rice (22 points), Rutherford (17) and Rudisill (12) also finished in double figures for Patton. Miller had four points and Anthony Feaster-Hicks scored one.
THURSDAY
Hendersonville 107, Patton 85
The Panthers couldn’t keep up with the host Bearcats late Thursday, falling behind 22-14 after a quarter, 56-31 at halftime and 80-64 after three periods of play.
PHS’ 33-point outburst in the third was led by Rutherford (13 points, three 3s), Rice (12 points) and Rudisill (seven points, one 3). Rutherford added two more 3s in the fourth as a comeback attempt fell shy.
Rutherford led the hosts with 28 points after being held off the scoresheet in the first quarter. He made six 3s altogether, with his first coming in the second frame. Rice was right behind him with 26 points and Rudisill also finished in double figures with 15.
Feaster-Hicks and DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez (seven points apiece) and Brady Chamberlain (two) also scored for the visitors.
Keenan Wilkins (35 points), Dwight Canady (28), C.J. Landrum (14), Jimmy Britt (11) and Malachi Simpson (10) gave HHS five double-digit scorers.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.