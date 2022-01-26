Patton girls earn 1st win with Chase blowout

HENRIETTA — The Patton girls basketball team’s first victory of the season came in the form of a blowout.

A 13-game losing streak to start the season finally was broken in mercy-rule fashion with a 54-8 outburst at Chase late Monday in Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference action.

Patton's points scored and allowed were easily season-bests.

Patton (1-13, 1-4 MF7) led 17-2 after a quarter and 37-6 at halftime, then held the Lady Trojans scoreless in the third frame for a 49-6 advantage.

“This was a great team win,” said Patton coach Autumn Helms. “I was very proud of the effort and energy given by each member of the team. We played an overall great defensive game.

“I hope that this win gave us confidence as we compete the rest of the season.

A trio of Lady Panthers finished in double-digit scoring, led by Kelsey Powell’s 19. All of that output came in the first three quarters as she hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter.

Kierra Teeters finished with 16 points, including a pair of makes from beyond the arc, and Cierra Lail scored 12, half of those coming in the second period.