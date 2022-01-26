Patton girls earn 1st win with Chase blowout

HENRIETTA — The Patton girls basketball team’s first victory of the season came in the form of a blowout.
A 13-game losing streak to start the season finally was broken in mercy-rule fashion with a 54-8 outburst at Chase late Monday in Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference action.
Patton's points scored and allowed were easily season-bests.
Patton (1-13, 1-4 MF7) led 17-2 after a quarter and 37-6 at halftime, then held the Lady Trojans scoreless in the third frame for a 49-6 advantage.
“This was a great team win,” said Patton coach Autumn Helms. “I was very proud of the effort and energy given by each member of the team. We played an overall great defensive game.
“I hope that this win gave us confidence as we compete the rest of the season.
A trio of Lady Panthers finished in double-digit scoring, led by Kelsey Powell’s 19. All of that output came in the first three quarters as she hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter.
Kierra Teeters finished with 16 points, including a pair of makes from beyond the arc, and Cierra Lail scored 12, half of those coming in the second period.
“It was a great team win and I was pleased to see the hard work we have been putting in during practice pay off,” said Lail. “Getting our first win, I hope this gives us the momentum to finish the year off strong.
“Everyone contributed and played well.”
Savanna Pinkerton (five points) and Allie Witherspoon (two) also scored for PHS.
BOYS
Patton 80, Chase 37
The Panthers (11-3, 5-0 MF7) remained undefeated in conference play with a running-clock win.
The lead was 18-9 after a quarter and 38-17 by halftime. But a 42-10 second-half advantage was the spark for the lopsided result, highlighted by a 28-point third quarter.
“Really proud of our guys,” said PHS coach Dennis Brittain. “We played the second half with only seven players and (still) played well in the second half.”
Three players scored at least six points in that third frame, led by eight from senior point guard Quentin Rice. Classmate Waylon Rutherford added seven more and junior Randan Clarke scored six. Rutherford again was key in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 points including two 3-pointers.
Connor Rudisill, another Patton senior, helped build up the first-half lead with 10 points before the intermission.
In total, Rutherford led all scorers with 25 points and was joined in double figures by both Rice (19) and Rudisill (13). Clarke finished with seven points for the visitors in the win.