HENRIETTA — The Patton girls basketball team picked up its second Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference victory in the span of a week, toppling host Chase 47-42 late Tuesday.

The win marked a season sweep of the Lady Trojans for Patton, which also won 41-26 on Jan. 13 at home in Morganton.

On Tuesday, the Lady Panthers (4-18, 4-7 MF7) trailed 31-29 entering the fourth quarter but won the game with an 18-11 edge over the final 8 minutes, led by 3-pointers by Faith Webb and Karson Pinkerton and two more baskets by Christina Skelly.

The first quarter ended in a 13-13 tie after PHS got 3s from Lindsey Devine and Skelly, who scored eight total points in the opening frame. Patton then took the second quarter 10-8 to hold a slim 23-21 advantage into the intermission. The Lady Trojans claimed a 10-6 edge in the third quarter to set up Patton’s late rally.

Skelly finished with a game-high 16 points for the Lady Panthers, who also got scoring from Karson Pinkerton (eight point), Kelsey Powell (seven), Webb (seven), Devine (five), Riley Berry (two) and Savanna Pinkerton (two).

Chase’s scoring leaders were Cameran Hamrick (13 points) and Kinsley King (10).

BOYS

Chase 47, Patton 42

The Panthers (10-12, 5-6 MF7) suffered a season sweep at the hands of the Trojans, falling in league action Tuesday on the road in Henrietta. PHS also lost at home versus Chase, 44-36 in Morganton on Jan. 13.

Tuesday’s loss saw Patton get doubled up in the first quarter, 20-10. But the visitors responded with a lockdown second quarter, 9-4, to go into halftime down just five points at 24-19.

The deficit grew slightly as Chase heled a 17-16 third quarter advantage to go up 41-35. And the fourth frame was more of the same as a 23-22 hosts’ edge denied PHS the chance to catch up.

Patton, which slipped below .500 in league play with the loss, was led by 20 points from Jake Perry and 10 from Desmond Sexton. Randan Clarke (seven points), Haidyn Hartman (six), Kaden Bostian (five), Brady Chamberlain (five) and Chandler Rutherford (four) did the rest of the scoring for the Panthers.

Addison Archer led Chase with a game-high 31 points and Landon Barnes added 16 more.

JV GIRLS

Patton 24, Chase 15

The JV Lady Panthers played stifling defense to take Tuesday’s league contest on the road in Henrietta.

Abigail Carpenter (eight points) and Jazlynn Daniels (six) led the way for Patton.

JV BOYS

Chase 70, Patton 52

The JV Panthers fell in conference action Tuesday on the road in Henrietta.

Brady Davis did most of the damage for PHS with 20 points. Nathan Waters added eight points.