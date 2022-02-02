Patton girls fall to R-S, just shy of 2nd win

However, two points would be as close as Patton would get as Smith earned another trip to the line four seconds later. Smith made both free throws, extending the R-S lead to four, but Lail answered again with another quick layup to cut the lead back to two.

Smith led the way for R-S Central with 24 points, including 10 second-half free throws, while Searcy chipped in 17.

Cierra Lail and Haven Duckworth paced the Panthers with 20 points each.

BOYS R-S Central 88, Patton 72

The Panthers (11-5, 5-2 MF7) suffered their second league loss of the winter, both to the Hilltoppers in back-to-back games over a six-day span.

The contest featured a scorching run-and-gun battle as both teams pushed the ball on offense, scoring in bursts and treating the crowd to an action-packed contest. The key for R-S Central was the low-post dominance of Keion Littlejohn and Junior Montgomery while Patton was led by a balanced scoring attack with four players in double figures.

The Hilltoppers jumped out front early in the opening quarter, scoring the game’s first four points and setting a blistering pace, cruising to a 16 point first-half lead.