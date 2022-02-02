Patton girls fall to R-S, just shy of 2nd win

The Patton girls basketball team just missed out on its second win of the season.
The Lady Panthers dropped Tuesday’s home Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference game, 55-50, to R-S Central, just six days after playing R-S close for 2 ½ quarters in Rutherfordton.
The Lady Hilltoppers had multiple opportunities to put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, but Patton, on the shoulders of seniors Haven Duckworth and Cierra Lail, hung in until the last seconds of the game.
The seesaw battle was finally broken with 50 seconds remaining when Duckworth missed a pair of free throws that would have cut the lead back to two. Lail notched her fifth foul on the rebound, sending her to the bench for the remainder of the game.
Three more free throws in the waning seconds of the game sealed the victory for R-S Central.
Paced by a pair of 3-pointers from Duckworth and a strong showing on the offensive glass by Lail, the Panthers outran the Hilltoppers early, jumping out to a 14-7 lead before R-S senior Makenzi Searcy closed the first period with a 3. Searcy opened the second with the second of her game-high five 3-pointers as R-S Central extended its run to 11-0, giving the visitors a two-point advantage.
However, minutes later, Cierra Lail battled for a put-back off an offensive rebound to tie the game at 19.
The two teams spent the remainder of the second period locked in a fast-paced back and forth battle. When the smoke cleared, Patton (1-15, 1-6 MF7) entered the locker room clinging to a three-point advantage behind Duckworth and Lail, who combined for 25 of the Panthers’ 30 first-half points.
Searcy opened the third quarter with two more 3s for the Hilltoppers to open a slim lead, but Lail fought back again, converting a three-point play off yet another offensive rebound. Both teams continued to trade baskets and turnovers for most of the period until just before the two-minute mark when senior guard Joyasia Smith ground the game to a halt, running more than two minutes off the clock before making a move in an effort to preserve the Hilltoppers’ advantage.
In the fourth, Patton adjusted to R-S Central’s clock-milking strategy, opening with a potent halfcourt trap defense that quickly began creating turnovers and sending Smith to the line. With 3:43 left in the game, R-S Central called a timeout after a Smith layup on a chaotic play that extended the Hilltoppers’ lead to seven.
Patton regrouped during the timeout, and Lail quickly answered back, cutting the lead to five. Patton’s halfcourt trap defense continued to force turnovers and create fastbreak opportunities until the 1:25 mark when a Savanna Pinkerton steal led to a pair of free throws for junior guard Kelsey Powell. Powell converted on both, cutting the R-S lead back to two.
However, two points would be as close as Patton would get as Smith earned another trip to the line four seconds later. Smith made both free throws, extending the R-S lead to four, but Lail answered again with another quick layup to cut the lead back to two.
Smith led the way for R-S Central with 24 points, including 10 second-half free throws, while Searcy chipped in 17.
Cierra Lail and Haven Duckworth paced the Panthers with 20 points each.
BOYS R-S Central 88, Patton 72
The Panthers (11-5, 5-2 MF7) suffered their second league loss of the winter, both to the Hilltoppers in back-to-back games over a six-day span.
The contest featured a scorching run-and-gun battle as both teams pushed the ball on offense, scoring in bursts and treating the crowd to an action-packed contest. The key for R-S Central was the low-post dominance of Keion Littlejohn and Junior Montgomery while Patton was led by a balanced scoring attack with four players in double figures.
The Hilltoppers jumped out front early in the opening quarter, scoring the game’s first four points and setting a blistering pace, cruising to a 16 point first-half lead.
Patton regrouped during the break and locked down on defense in the third period, holding off the Hilltoppers’ offensive assault until senior DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez cut the lead to 12 on a buzzer-beater to end the quarter. Patton continued to push back against the R-S lead in a wild fourth quarter that featured a combined 54 points and a pair of tense exchanges between the squads.
In the end, however, the Panthers were unable to find the momentum to chip into the double-digit lead, and the Hilltoppers escaped with a victory.
R-S Central was led by Littlejohn with 25 points while Montgomery chipped in 19 and senior Braxton Crocker added 18.
Patton was led by the balanced scoring attack of Connor Rudisill (20 points), Waylon Rutherford (15) and Cantrell-Vazquez and senior point guard Quentin Rice (14 apiece).