Patton girls grab 1st win with blowout of R-S Central

Patton girls basketball coach Autumn Helms beamed with delight after her team’s first win of the season, which came in Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference play.

“It feels good,” Helms said after her Lady Panthers rolled to a 57-15 mercy-rule win over R-S Central at home on in Morganton on Friday night.

Kelsey Powell’s game-high 14 points paced four double-digit scorers for the Lady Panthers (1-13, 1-2 MF7). Teammates Karson Pinkerton (12 points) and Lindsey Devine and Savanna Pinkerton (11 apiece) followed in scoring for Patton.

“I’m very excited for these girls,” Helms said. “They’ve been working really hard all year. They’re finally seeing some success.”

The Lady Panthers never trailed after Christina Skelly scored with 5:35 left in the first quarter. After a Patton basket by Karson Pinkerton, R-S Central got on the scoreboard with a three-point play with 3:04 left. Patton followed with a 3-pointer and a lay-up by Powell, a bucket by Karson Pinkerton and another Powell 3 to take a 14-3 advantage into the second quarter.

PHS opened the second quarter by forcing the Lady Hilltoppers into eight turnovers and scoring 18 unanswered points. The Lady Panthers built a 32-3 advantage after a basket by Devine with 3:43 left in the half.

The Lady Panthers led 37-10 at halftime and 39-14 with 5:02 left in the third quarter before Powell’s 3-pointer started a 12-0 run that also included a 3 by Karson Pinkerton, two baskets by Devine and a put-back bucket by Jayla Mosteller.

Leading 51-14 after three quarters, Patton then outscored R-S Central 6-1 in the fourth quarter.

“All 13 girls were energetic in the game,” Helms said.

BOYS

R-S Central 53, Patton 39

Patton coach Dennis Brittain shook his head after a league loss to the visiting Hilltoppers.

“You’re not going to beat many people when you only score 39 points,” he said after the loss. Brady Chamberlain scored 12 points to finish as Patton’s only double-digit scorer. In contrast, Mikey Wilkins scored 17 points to lead three double-digit scorers for R-S Central.

“He averages 29, and he scored 17,” Brittain said of Wilkins. "Defensively, we’re not that bad. We knew he was going to get some points.”

Each team grabbed leads in the first quarter, which ended with the visiting Hilltoppers up 12-11.

Chandler Rutherford’s driving layup put the Panthers up 13-12 with 6:56 left in the second quarter. The Hilltoppers followed with nine straight points for a 21-13 lead only to have the Panthers rally to within 21-20 on a bucket by Chamberlain with 2:09 left in the quarter.

The Hilltoppers led 24-21 at halftime and went up 26-21 just 16 seconds into the third quarter. However, the Panthers answered with six straight points, taking a 27-26 advantage after a steal and basket by Chamberlain with 6:26 left in the quarter. However, the Panthers’ only other score the rest of the quarter was a Haidyn Hartman basket as the Hilltoppers built a 43-29 advantage.

In the fourth quarter, the Panthers rallied to within 43-37 on baskets by Chamberlain, Jake Perry, Kaden Bostian and another by Chamberlain. However, after a time-out, the Hilltoppers finished the game on a 10-2 run for the 14-point victory.

JV BOYS

Patton 56, R-S Central

Nathan Waters’ 3-pointer with 1:57 left in the third quarter helped the JV Panthers (8-4, 3-0 MF7) pull away and stay unblemished in league action..

Laine Barrier and Louie Skelly scored 12 points apiece to lead Patton’s scoring.