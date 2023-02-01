Patton girls run past R-S Central 44-14

RUTHERFORDTON — Nothing has come easy for the Patton girls basketball team this season, but Tuesday night looked like the next-best thing.

The Lady Panthers ran past host R-S Central 44-14 to pick up their third win of the season, all in Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference play, and secure the season sweep of the Lady Hilltoppers.

R-S Central led 3-0 at the game’s beginning, but it was all Patton from there as Savanna Pinkerton and Faith Webb responded with 3-pointers and Christina Skelly hit a basket to build a lead that was 11-3 after a quarter.

A steal-and-score by Kelsey Powell and two more buckets from Skelly pushed the advantage to 19-8 by halftime.

The Lady Hilltoppers scored first in the second half to draw within single digits again, but that was the final time as PHS (3-17, 3-6 MF7) went on an 11-0 run and led 30-10 after three periods.

Powell, Pinkerton, Jayla Mosteller, Lindsey Devine and Abigail Carpenter put the finishing touches on the win.

“We have grown so much since the beginning of the year,” said Patton coach Autumn Helms. “We can’t really judge all of our success on wins and losses. We had a tough nonconference schedule and our conference schedule is pretty tough. But just seeing these girls being engaged and coming to practice every day to get better (is great).

“We have gotten better. It may not always show up on the scoreboard, but they know what we’re working for. It’s as simple as running offenses and getting the ball where we want it to go. It may not always go through the hoop, but we’re seeing the product that we’re trying to get to.”

Pinkerton and Faith Webb led Patton with 10 points apiece. Powell (eight points), Skelly (seven), Devine (three), Carpenter (two), Mosteller (two) and Karson Pinkerton (two) rounded out the scoresheet for the visitors.

BOYS

R-S Central 57, Patton 54: A Kaden Bostian 3-pointer with 3:46 to play gave the Panthers (9-11, 4-5 MF7) a three-point lead, but the visitors, who were missing starters Jake Perry and Bryson Handley, couldn’t hold on for the league victory late Tuesday in Rutherfordton.

The Hilltoppers went on an 8-0 run from there, including a 3-pointer from Isaiah Hipp and back-to-back buckets by Zymicah Wilkins, that made a late 3-pointer by Patton’s Cody Bollinger and a basket by Brady Chamberlain not quite enough in the three-point loss as Bostian’s last-second heave felly shy.

Patton led 12-10 after one quarter but fell behind 25-21 by halftime. A 20-15 third-period advantage put PHS up by one entering the final 8 minutes.

Chamberlain scored a team-high 20 points and was joined in double figures by Bostian (12) and Randan Clarke (10). Bollinger (eight points) and Chandler Rutherford (four) did the other scoring for Patton.

Wilkins tallied a contest-high 25 points for R-S Central, which also got 14 points from Hipp and 12 from Eno Baker.

JV BOYS

Patton 46, R-S Central 29

The JV Panthers comfortably won Tuesday’s conference contest on the road in Rutherfordton.

Laine Barrier (11 points) and Cayden Roscoe (eight) led the way for Patton in the win.