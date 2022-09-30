Patton handles East Rutherford to earn first win 38-27

BOSTIC — Five weeks of disappointment gave way to 48 minutes of dominance for the Patton football team Thursday night.

The visiting Panthers took a 16-0 lead by halftime and kept up the pace after the intermission, scoring a Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference victory over East Rutherford for their first win of the season, 38-27.

Already sporting a two-touchdown lead, Patton (1-5, 1-1 MF7) started the second half with an 11-play, 70-yard drive capped off by quarterback Randan Clarke’s 10-yard touchdown run for a 22-0 lead.

“I thought we all played pretty good as a team and we came together really well the past two weeks to win this game,” Clarke said of his squad, which was coming off a bye week. “We had two young guys step up on the offensive line who made a huge impact on the game and I thought the way we played as a team and did our individual jobs is the reason we won.”

Starting sophomore center Brady Lambert and freshman left guard Reece Irvine, who came off the bench, along with left tackle Loften Parlier, left guard Dawson Carswell, right guard Keltan Fox, right tackle Francisco Carrera and tight ends Caleb Logan and Aaron Duncan, paved the way for a 31-carry, 226-yard performance for running back Trevor Smith, the county’s leading rusher. After East Rutherford scored back-to-back touchdowns late in the third quarter and early in the fourth to get to 22-13, Smith scored his second rushing touchdown of the night which, with Colten Dale’s two-point conversion run, put Patton’s lead back up to 17.

“We came out hitting them in the mouth and the O-line was giving us holes,” Smith said. “We just took it and ran with it. We just need to work on penalties and special teams and keep winning from here on out.”

East Rutherford scored again on its next drive for a 30-20 score, but Duncan recovered the onside kick for Patton and Dale scored two plays later from 40 yards out. Clarke’s two-point conversion run earned the Panthers’ final points of the night.

“We were able to get a push and drive the ball downfield thanks to the O-linemen,” Dale said. “They gave a great push and had some really good blocks which allowed us to drive it down the field and score multiple times.”

The Patton defense got a fourth-down stop with Clarke’s tackle for no gain on the game’s opening drive. That resulted in a 73-yard scoring drive with Smith’s nine-yard TD run and Dale’s two-point conversion. East Rutherford’s second drive, which spanned the first two quarters, drove all the way inside the Patton 1-yard line before Fox made a goal-line stop.

PHS turned it over on downs at the Cavaliers’ 23 after a long drive on the next series, but Burke Wilson grabbed an interception on a trick play, ER’s first of the possession, and returned it 29 yards down to the 12 with 30 seconds left in the first half.

Three plays later, Dale dove in from a yard out, then added the conversion for a 16-0 advantage.

“On the defensive side, we had a great game,” Dale said. “We stopped their run game and made them have to pass it.”

East Rutherford did find success through the air as freshman quarterback Landon Flynn went 11 of 16 for 198 yards and four touchdowns on an interception-free night, but it wasn’t enough.

Clarke finished with 126 yards on 22 carries and Dale ran the ball nine times for 64 yards. Smith also had a 32-yard reception on a pass from Wilson.

Fox led the PHS defense with five tackles, including one for loss. Dale had four tackles (one for loss) and a pass breakup. Logan had a sack, a tackle for loss and recovered an onside kick at the very end of the game. Reid Pons had a tackle for loss and Wilson added a pass breakup.

Patton hosts R-S Central next Friday.