The reigning Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference girls golfer of the year now knows her college playing destination.

Patton senior Allie Witherspoon recently signed to play for Pfeiffer, where she will join the Falcons, members on NCAA Division III’s USA South Conference, in Misenheimer this fall.

Witherspoon clinched the MF7 accolade after edging out teammate Katie Riebel in the final league match of the year at Hendersonville Golf Club, sharing co-medalist honors with her at that event to claim the season-long race by just one stroke, leading PHS to the team championship, as well. Witherspoon then finished in a tie for 16th at the NCHSAA 1A/2A West Regional at Morganton’s Mimosa Hills Golf Club before placing in a three-way tie for 13th at the 1A/2A state championships at Foxfire Golf Club’s Red Course in Foxfire.

As a junior, Witherspoon led a trio of local contenders at the 1A/2A state championships, finishing in a tie for 20th place at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines. She was the county’s top finisher at regionals that year, placing fifth overall in 1A/2A West at the Country Club of Salisbury. Witherspoon helped lead Patton the MF7 team title.

In her sophomore season, Witherspoon was the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference player of the year after guiding PHS to the team championship and qualifying individually for the 1A/2A state championships at Pinehurst No. 8, reaching that event after winning a playoff at the 1A/2A West Regional at Lincoln Country Club.

Witherspoon also was the NWFAC player of the year and part of the team championship as a freshman, when she helped Patton place 10th as a team at the 1A/2A West Regional.

Witherspoon said she was drawn to Pfeiffer because she feels the members of the women’s golf program there are as dedicated to the game as she is.

“I really like the program because I got the feel from meeting the coach and some members of the golf team that the golf program is a close group of people who enjoy the game of golf as well as I do,” Witherspoon said. “I feel like it’s a good fit for me because of the size of the school and the environment that I got from visiting there.”

Witherspoon follows her older brother, Carson (Patton 2019) as a college golf signee.

"Allie is an amazing golfer and an event better person," said PHS girls golf coach Matt Baker. "She had an amazing career at Patton with multiple conference player of the year awards and all-conference honors.

"I was privileged to work with her the last four years, and I can't wait to see what she can do at the college level."