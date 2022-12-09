Patton’s Braxton Hensley signs with Cleveland CC

Patton senior Braxton Hensley signed this week to play baseball at Cleveland Community College in Shelby.

Hensley will join the upstart Yetis program —which will be in its fourth season when he debuts in the spring of 2024 — that competes in Region 10 of the NJCAA.

As a junior, Hensley was named All-Burke County honorable mention after hitting a team fourth-best .269 with 10 RBIs, two triples, one double and a team second-best 10 runs scored in 21 games. He also tied for second on the team with four stolen bases.

Hensley also pitched 11 innings for the Panthers with a 5.73 ERA, striking out 13 across six appearances. His fielding percentage was .735.

He also was a PHS varsity player as a sophomore, hitting .400 and posting an ERA of 2.10 in limited appearances.

Hensley said the people in the program and the facilities drew him to the Yetis.

“I am excited to go down there and play,” Hensley said of Cleveland. “From the day I went down there for a camp, I felt at home. The coaches are great. They made me feel like I was home. The group of guys that were down there made the place sound amazing and knowing I have the weight room and the indoor facility right there on campus made it even better for me to put in the work to make myself a better man and baseball player.”

PHS coach Jonathan Browning expects Hensley to compete in the outfield, specifically in centerfield.

“He’s a competitor,” Browning said. “He plays hard all the time. He was a key part of the comeback win we had last year against Freedom in the Easter Tony Causby tournament.

“He works hard and makes the other people around him work hard. He does everything you ask on the baseball field. He’s a leader on the team and, so far this offseason, he’s been a leader for the younger guys coming in.”

Browning sees Hensley being a good fit for the Yetis as they try to grow their program.

“I think he can be very successful at that level,” Browning said. “With his work ethic and the natural abilities he has, I think he has a chance to be really successful there and possibly move on to something bigger.”

For Hensley, who still has his senior season with the Panthers yet to go, joining Cleveland will the realization of a longtime dream.

“I have been playing baseball for a long time and had many sleepless nights wondering if I was good enough to play at the next level, and here is the opportunity. I would like to thank everyone for this opportunity. Yetis on top!”