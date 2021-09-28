Patton’s Clarke named athlete of week

Patton football junior quarterback/defensive back Randan Clarke is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau Burke County athlete of the week for games played Sept. 20-25.

Clarke threw three touchdowns and added a fourth score on the ground as he enjoyed the most productive night of his first season as the starting quarterback for the Panthers, who gained their first win of the fall on homecoming night Friday versus Madison, 26-13.

Clarke, who finished 11 of 17 for 159 yards, surpassed his prior season total for completions and more than doubled his previous season total for passing yards in the victory, which marked his return after a one-week injury absence. He found Waylon Rutherford on all three passing scores, which were of 12, 5 and 28 yards, and rushed for a 6-yard TD on a quarterback draw to give PHS the lead for good in the second quarter.

Clarke finished with 64 yards on 11 carries and chipped in six tackles in the defensive secondary.

The News Herald and Farm Bureau will recognize a county athlete of the week throughout the 2021-22 school year.