Patton’s Dilan Patton signs with Averett for wrestling

After four successful years on the mat at Patton High School, senior Dilan Patton knows his wrestling career will extend to the collegiate level, as well.

Patton on Wednesday signed with Averett University in Danville, Virginia.

He is a four-year varsity wrestler, qualifying for regionals and states each year while finishing second or better in his conference en route to all-league honors every season.

As a senior wrestling at 152 pounds, Patton finished as the silver medalist at the NCHSAA 2A state championships. He won the 2A West Regional and was a Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference champion.

In his junior year, Patton qualified for the 2A state championships after finishing third at the 2A West Regional. He went undefeated in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference action.

As a sophomore, Patton reached the third round of the 2A state championships. He was third at regionals and was an NWFAC league champion.

And in his freshman campaign, Patton reached the second round at states, was fourth at regionals and finished as an NWFAC runner-up.

“It’s really exciting,” Patton said after signing. “It’s always been a dream of mine to be able to wrestle in college. There for a little while, I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to. Then, the opportunity arose and we decided to go with it.

“Obviously, the goal is to win a national championship. That’s what I’m going there for, as a team or an individual either way.”

PHS wrestling coach Jake Kittrell praised Patton’s intangibles.

“Toughness, leadership,” Kittrell said. “He’s been great. The last name says it all. He’s been what the spirit of Patton is. He’s been a part of this school for four years, and he’s shown these younger guys what it takes. He’s our first one to make it to the finals, so he’s set the bar for our wrestling program.

“(At Averett), he’ll do the extra when he gets off the mat when nobody’s watching. He’ll be persistent, not just in practice but doing the extra running, conditioning and lifting, being that model kid you want. He knows what he needs to do. I’ve never really had to worry about him as far as work ethic and getting ready for matches.”

Patton, who plans to major in business administration, said he wants to keep things simple as he joins the Cougars’ program.

“You think about being in college, you get more fancy with your wrestling and more technical,” Patton said. “But I think about going back and mastering the basics again. That’s going to be a big help. Staying in good position, staying in a good stance at all times and just scoring points.”

So, what stands out the most from the past four years? That’s an easy question for Patton.

“My favorite memory from high school wrestling was definitely wrestling in the state finals with my dad in my corner down there on the floor. That was great,” Patton said. “I want to give a shout-out to my mom and my brothers, (former PHS) coach (Gianni) Niglio, coach Kittrell, (assistant) coach (Edwin) James and the whole team all four years.

“Everybody definitely believed in me. That’s a big thing in all sports, but especially wrestling.”

