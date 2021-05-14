Patton’s Ella Gragg to continue playing volleyball at MIT

The first step was the toughest, but once Patton senior Ella Gragg was accepted to the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, she decided to continue playing volleyball, too.

So, Gragg will join the Engineers this fall following one of the most decorated prep volleyball careers in Burke County history, finishing as Patton’s all-time leader in the kills statistic.

“I was really looking at a school just to go for the academics first and then worry about volleyball, and it just really came as a perfect match of the high academics and getting to play.”

Gragg wrapped up her high school career this past winter with a first-team all-state nod as HighSchoolOT released its inaugural such volleyball selections in February, also making the outlet’s second-ever all-west team. Her senior season saw the Lady Panthers make it to the NCHSAA 2A West Regional semifinals for the second straight season, where PHS gave eventual state champion Foard its only set loss of the year. She also was the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference co-player of the year. Gragg finished her season at 316 kills (44.8 kill pct., 6.1 per set) to go with 37 aces and 181 digs (3.5 per set, 10.7 per match).