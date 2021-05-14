Patton’s Ella Gragg to continue playing volleyball at MIT

The first step was the toughest, but once Patton senior Ella Gragg was accepted to the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, she decided to continue playing volleyball, too.
So, Gragg will join the Engineers this fall following one of the most decorated prep volleyball careers in Burke County history, finishing as Patton’s all-time leader in the kills statistic.
“I was really looking at a school just to go for the academics first and then worry about volleyball, and it just really came as a perfect match of the high academics and getting to play.”
Gragg wrapped up her high school career this past winter with a first-team all-state nod as HighSchoolOT released its inaugural such volleyball selections in February, also making the outlet’s second-ever all-west team. Her senior season saw the Lady Panthers make it to the NCHSAA 2A West Regional semifinals for the second straight season, where PHS gave eventual state champion Foard its only set loss of the year. She also was the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference co-player of the year. Gragg finished her season at 316 kills (44.8 kill pct., 6.1 per set) to go with 37 aces and 181 digs (3.5 per set, 10.7 per match).
As a junior, playing alongside her sister Izora, Gragg was named PHS’ female athlete of the year. She earned an inaugural all-west nod from HighSchoolOT, was the NWFAC’s outright player of the year and earned a state player of the week selection from the American Volleyball Coaches Association and MaxPreps. She helped the Lady Panthers reach the NWFAC Tournament championship and powered their first ever trip past the second round of the state playoffs. For the season, she had 771 kills (42.5 kill pct.), 205 digs (6.8 per match), 84 aces and 31 blocks, leading the team in each of those stats except blocks as the Lady Panthers enjoyed their best season ever, winning 23 matches overall.
Gragg’s sophomore campaign included All-NWFAC and All-NWFAC Tournament selections as she totaled 242 kills, 119 digs and 34 aces as the Lady Panthers improved to five victories from a winless season the previous fall.
In that freshman campaign, Gragg led PHS with 73 kills and 20 aces to go with 100 digs and 56 blocks.
“I’m really excited (to join MIT),” Gragg said. “I think it’s going to be really fun and interesting. I’m planning to major in finance, but I’m a little bit undecided. They don’t really make you declare a major until your second year, so everybody just takes their first year to explore whatever they want. So, it’s very likely that I might change my mind.”
Gragg said she has been able to meet with the team via Zoom a couple times and learned about the Engineers’ supportive team culture both in and out of school. She also is impressed with head coach Paul Dill, who has been with the MIT women’s team for nearly 30 years, including as head coach since 1996. He also has been the head coach of the men’s team since 2004.
“I think he’s built a pretty good program there,” Gragg said. “I’m just really excited for the team culture the most. I think it’s great to get to play four more years of volleyball and not have to be done with it after high school.”
Position-wise, Gragg expects to remain on the outside for MIT, where her prep coach thinks she’ll be a good fit and continue to excel just as she has done for the Panthers.
“She’s well-rounded,” said PHS coach Cindy Powell. “Her skills have brought a lot of leadership. She steps up and she’s our motivator. She kind of gets everybody together if they’re down or a little frustrated. She’s also good at seeing things off the court. She’ll go home and watch film and really prepare herself for the game. She’s good about bringing ideas to the team.
“I think she’s helped set the standard for the program. There for a while, it was kind of in a lull. Just having so many seasons of being successful and continuing to grow, we’ve built such a strong team not just with Ella, but with the group she’s been a part of.”
Gragg had plenty of potential favorite PHS volleyball moments to choose from, but a couple thrilling wins from an equally exhilarating 2019 postseason stand out the most in her memories.
“I think we’ve always had a lot of fun the past four years, win or lose,” Gragg said. “Some of my favorite games were my junior year with the West Iredell game (in the semifinals of the NWFAC Tournament) and the West Stanley game (in the second round of the playoffs) where we lost the first two sets and came back to win the next three.
“Both of those games, the energy in the gym was crazy. Those games were just so much fun.”
