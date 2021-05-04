Patton’s Gessner named county athlete of week

On Tuesday and Wednesday at Patton, Gessner successfully defended his Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference boys tennis tournament singles title from his sophomore year of 2019 after the 2020 event was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Gessner, the top seed, dropped just three games across semifinal and final triumphs to improve to 10-1 in singles this spring and 24-5 since the start of his sophomore year. During that span, Gessner has won a county singles title and two total league crowns.