Patton’s Gessner named county athlete of week

Patton boys tennis senior Charlie Gessner is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau athlete of the week for April 26 to May 1.
On Tuesday and Wednesday at Patton, Gessner successfully defended his Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference boys tennis tournament singles title from his sophomore year of 2019 after the 2020 event was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Gessner, the top seed, dropped just three games across semifinal and final triumphs to improve to 10-1 in singles this spring and 24-5 since the start of his sophomore year. During that span, Gessner has won a county singles title and two total league crowns.
Gessner started his title run last week by defeating Foard’s Jonathan Druel in the quarterfinals after a first-round bye. Gessner then dominated his semifinal, 6-1, 6-0, over Hibriten’s Evan Ban Horne, followed by a 6-0, 6-2 championship match win over Hibriten’s Jacob Norwood.
Gessner next makes a third career trip to the NCHSAA 2A West Regional after winning a first-round match and finishing one win shy of state in 2019.