Patton’s Gessner named NWFAC tennis POTY

Patton’s Charlie Gessner was named player of the year as the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference recently released its postseason awards list for boys tennis.

He was joined in receiving an all-conference nod by Panthers teammates Nick Corn, Braxton Mull and Ransom Vance (honorable mention), as well as East Burke’s Thomas Wentz, Chimoua Yang and Davy Stanley (HM) and Draughn’s Corey Powell and Ryan Williams (HM).

Gessner, a senior, in his third trip there, collected Burke County’s lone prep regionals win this spring, reaching the quarterfinals and for a second time finishing one win shy of reaching state to close his high school career. His regional loss marked just his second defeat in 13 singles matches this spring. Gessner was the NWFAC singles champion for a second straight time.

Gessner, also a past Burke County singles champ, is 25-6 overall since his sophomore year and also formed part of the Panthers’ No. 1 double duo this spring alongside Corn.

Wentz joined Gessner as a regional singles qualifier, and Mull, Vance, Powell and Williams all qualified for the NCHSAA 2A West Regional in doubles competition.

NWFAC champion Foard’s Ryan Gettys was named the coach of the year for the league.