Patton’s Gessner named NWFAC tennis POTY

Patton’s Charlie Gessner was named player of the year as the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference recently released its postseason awards list for boys tennis.
He was joined in receiving an all-conference nod by Panthers teammates Nick Corn, Braxton Mull and Ransom Vance (honorable mention), as well as East Burke’s Thomas Wentz, Chimoua Yang and Davy Stanley (HM) and Draughn’s Corey Powell and Ryan Williams (HM).
Gessner, a senior, in his third trip there, collected Burke County’s lone prep regionals win this spring, reaching the quarterfinals and for a second time finishing one win shy of reaching state to close his high school career. His regional loss marked just his second defeat in 13 singles matches this spring. Gessner was the NWFAC singles champion for a second straight time.
Gessner, also a past Burke County singles champ, is 25-6 overall since his sophomore year and also formed part of the Panthers’ No. 1 double duo this spring alongside Corn.
Wentz joined Gessner as a regional singles qualifier, and Mull, Vance, Powell and Williams all qualified for the NCHSAA 2A West Regional in doubles competition.
NWFAC champion Foard’s Ryan Gettys was named the coach of the year for the league.
The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference also released its awards list for softball, with Freedom’s Mikhayla Lingafelt earning the Lady Patriots’ lone nod after a seventh-place conference result.
At the plate, Lingafelt, a sophomore, hit a team-second-best .300 with nine hits, seven RBIs, three home runs, one double and three runs scored. Her .633 slugging percentage led the Lady Patriots. From the pitcher’s circle, Lingafelt posted a .477 ERA with five complete games in 13 starts. In 69 innings from the circle, she struck out 48 opposing hitters.
After a state runner-up finish, Chesney Stikeleather split the NWC player of the year award with both McDowell’s Jessica Cannon and South Caldwell’s Regan Weisner. The Lady Spartans’ Kadie Becker was named pitcher of the year and Hickory’s Chad Puett was coach of the year.
