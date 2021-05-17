Patton’s Kiera Robinson signs with Brevard for soccer

One of the Patton girls soccer team’s top scorers might have quite a few goals left in her career.
Lady Panthers senior forward Kiera Robinson on Monday signed to continue playing the sport at Brevard College, the same school where her older brother — former PHS baseball standout Kross Robinson — began his college career before heading to UNC Greensboro.
She committed to play for the Tornados back in February and plans to study psychology.
Robinson was named All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference following her senior season, which contained 10 goals and six assists as she finished her prep career with 25 and 12. Her best game was an 8-0 victory over West Caldwell when she scored a career-high four times.
She scored once in a COVID-19-abbreviated junior season, but racked up 12 goals and five assists as a sophomore, with her final goal that spring lifting PHS to its first-ever road playoff win, 1-0, at West Stokes. She scored twice and had one assist as a freshman.
“I chose Brevard because it’s familiar since my brother went there, as well as my cousin, (Tristan Robinson), who also plays baseball for their team,” Robinson said. “I had a few colleges looking at me, but I settled on Brevard because that’s where I want to play for the next four years. I hope to play my main position at forward. But wherever they put me, as long as I get to play, I don’t really care what position I’m playing.”
PHS coach Keith Scott said Robinson brought scoring ability and “lots of energy” to his team.
“It’s a big honor for her. I’m glad she’s going to get to continue playing,” Scott said. “She’s always a spark and very coachable. She’s one track — score, score, score. That’s what you need in somebody who’s playing up top. It’s been really good.
“I think that’s what stands out for me — that drive and determination to do whatever it takes.”
Scott said he thinks Robinson’s offensive strengths will continue to be her calling card with the Tornados. He said Brevard plays quality soccer and has a good group of coaches and players.
In a prep career full of big moments, a couple games from Robinson’s final season stand out.
“I think scoring against (NWFAC champion) Fred T. Foard was probably one of the most memorable games this year, but also the last game at Bunker Hill,” Robinson said. “A couple of our defenders, which are some of my best friends on the team, got to score. They got to come up and score, and I got the assists for both of them (plus one goal). That was pretty cool.”
In a shortened NCAA Division III season this spring, Brevard went 6-2-1 overall and 6-1 in the USA South Athletic Conference. The Tornados are coached by Juan Mascaro.