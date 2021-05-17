Patton’s Kiera Robinson signs with Brevard for soccer

One of the Patton girls soccer team’s top scorers might have quite a few goals left in her career.

Lady Panthers senior forward Kiera Robinson on Monday signed to continue playing the sport at Brevard College, the same school where her older brother — former PHS baseball standout Kross Robinson — began his college career before heading to UNC Greensboro.

She committed to play for the Tornados back in February and plans to study psychology.

Robinson was named All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference following her senior season, which contained 10 goals and six assists as she finished her prep career with 25 and 12. Her best game was an 8-0 victory over West Caldwell when she scored a career-high four times.

She scored once in a COVID-19-abbreviated junior season, but racked up 12 goals and five assists as a sophomore, with her final goal that spring lifting PHS to its first-ever road playoff win, 1-0, at West Stokes. She scored twice and had one assist as a freshman.