Patton’s Lail signs with Montreat for 2 sports

After excelling in two different sports at Patton, Cierra Lail is going to try her hand at the same task at the collegiate level.

Lail, a Lady Panthers senior, on Monday signed with Montreat to play both women’s basketball and softball for the Cavaliers.

Lail is in the midst of a senior softball season hitting .369 with 16 RBIs, four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 22 runs scored through 20 games. Lail also has been strong in centerfield for PHS, converting 26 of 29 putout attempts.

As a junior in softball, Lail was All-Burke County honorable mention after hitting .302 with seven RBIs, one double, one home run and 12 runs scored across 14 games.

Her sophomore camping was cut short by COVID-19, but in five games, Lail hit .600 with three RBIs, one double, two triples and six runs scored.

And as a freshman, Lail hit .234 with six RBIs, two doubles, one home run and 14 runs scored in 23 contests.

On the hardwood as a senior, Lail put together a second-team all-county and All-Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference performance after averaging 9.4 points and a county-best 8.8 rebounds per game.

Lail averaged 6.9 points per game as a junior and also was a varsity player as a sophomore and a freshman for the Lady Panthers.

Lail said she was drawn to the Montreat campus and location, as well as the people there.

“It’s a very pretty school, and I love their morals and values that they stand for” Lail said of Montreat. “It’s just overall a great school. The coaches are great, and they and the players all have a great attitude. I’m just really excited about going.

“It’s nice that I’ll know some people going up there. And it’s not too far away from home, but far enough.”

Lail has high hopes for both the softball field, where she’ll be a utility player, and for the basketball court.

“I hope I fit into the teams very well,” Lail said. “I have a very outgoing personality, very friendly and open. Hopefully, I’ll get along with everybody. I’m planning on working hard and fighting for some playing time.”

She knows it will take a lot of time and effort to keep playing both sports in college as she majors in business, but she believes it’ll be worth it.

“It’s super-exciting,” Lail said. “I had talked about playing softball, then the basketball coach approached me about it. I’m excited to be able to play both of the sports I love to play.

“It’s going to be a lot, but it’ll be exciting. It’s going to take a lot of effort. I think it’s something I’m going to have to keep on top of and keep working and figure everything out from there.”

Lail said she’ll always remember the camaraderie and people who helped her at PHS.

“I just like how well the teams fit together and how we had each other’s backs,” Lail said. “Just making those little memories along the way with bus rides and lock-ins and all that kind of stuff. That’s what really what made us a team and what will stick with me.

“I want to thank my friends and family and everyone who’s supported me throughout my career. I’m super-excited to be playing.”

