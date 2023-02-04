A senior from the most successful era of volleyball in Patton High School history is going on to play at the college level.

Lainey Poteet this week made things official with nearby Caldwell Tech, where she will join the Cobras program this fall in Hudson.

At middle hitter, Poteet was second on the team in blocks (13), third in kills (99), sixth in aces (21), tied for sixth in assists (seven) and eighth in digs (62) as Patton advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs.

As a junior, Poteet finished second on the team in blocks (31), third in kills (120), ninth in digs (63), ninth in aces (six) and ninth in receptions (nine) in a season that also saw the Lady Panthers reach the second round of the postseason.

And in her sophomore campaign, Poteet was fourth in kills (47), fourth in blocks (eight), seventh in receptions (eight), eighth in digs (33), eighth in aces (two) for PHS as the team advanced to the third round of the playoffs.

Poteet spoke highly on the people within the Caldwell Tech program, also mentioning the support structure she has that allowed her to pursue the opportunity to play volleyball at the collegiate level.

“I am so excited to start this new journey with the most welcoming, enjoyable people to be around,” Poteet said. “I would like to thank my friends and family for getting me here, as well as pushing me to be who I am. It is a blessing to have this opportunity. I’m beyond grateful.

“Let’s go Cobras!”

Caldwell Tech, which is coached by Brian Harris, restarted its volleyball program this past fall as it fielded a team in the sport for the first time since 2008.

"I am so proud of Lainey," said PHS coach Cindy Powell. "She has worked hard to earn her position as a Cobra. I wish her the best of luck and success as she continues her passion for volleyball."