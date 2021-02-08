 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patton’s Lucas, McClure share award
0 comments

Patton’s Lucas, McClure share award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
0209 aotw

Patton's Caroline Lucas (left) and Kadira McClure (right) with Farm Bureau agent Will Webb.

 Farm Bureau

Patton girls swimmers Caroline Lucas and Kadira McClure are The News Herald’s Farm Bureau high school county co-athletes of the week for Feb. 1-6.

Lucas and McClure each were part of six state qualifiers at Saturday’s NCHSAA 1A/2A West Regional in Huntersville, making it twice individually and twice as members of relay teams. They helped lead the Lady Panthers to a fifth-place finish as a team.

Lucas qualified individually by winning the 100 free (55.00) and placing second in the 200 free (2:01.77). McClure did so by taking a victory in the 100 breast (1:10.31) and earning second in the 50 free (25.27). Both were part of the 200 medley (1:59.32) and 200 free (1:45.33) qualifying relay teams alongside teammates Emma Sacchetti and Ellie Sacchetti.

The NCHSAA 1A/2A state championships are Friday at Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.

The News Herald will recognize an athlete of the week throughout the 2020-21 school year.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert