Patton’s Lucas, McClure share award

Patton girls swimmers Caroline Lucas and Kadira McClure are The News Herald’s Farm Bureau high school county co-athletes of the week for Feb. 1-6.

Lucas and McClure each were part of six state qualifiers at Saturday’s NCHSAA 1A/2A West Regional in Huntersville, making it twice individually and twice as members of relay teams. They helped lead the Lady Panthers to a fifth-place finish as a team.

Lucas qualified individually by winning the 100 free (55.00) and placing second in the 200 free (2:01.77). McClure did so by taking a victory in the 100 breast (1:10.31) and earning second in the 50 free (25.27). Both were part of the 200 medley (1:59.32) and 200 free (1:45.33) qualifying relay teams alongside teammates Emma Sacchetti and Ellie Sacchetti.

The NCHSAA 1A/2A state championships are Friday at Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.

The News Herald will recognize an athlete of the week throughout the 2020-21 school year.