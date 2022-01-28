Patton’s Madi Clay signs with Catawba College

With five school records already on her resume, Patton senior Madi Clay isn’t finished.
With a spring track season yet to go, Clay has made her plans for even beyond that, signing with Catawba College for both cross country and track and field on Thursday afternoon.
She will join the Indians’ programs this fall.
Her five school records for the Lady Panthers include both the outdoor and indoor two-mile runs, the outdoor and indoor one-mile runs, and the cross country 5K.
Already as a senior, Clay is tops in the state in the two-mile this winter in indoor track, following up a stellar cross country season that saw her with four events, including Draughn and Freedom invitationals and the Burke County championship meet, and place 13th in the 2A West Regional and 12th at the NCHSAA 2A state championships.
As a junior in outdoor track, Clay was the silver medalist in the girls 3200 at the 2A state championships after placing fourth in the same event at 2A West Regional. She was All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference for the 1600 and the 3200. In cross county, she was the NWFAC champion and its girls runner of the year, winning five events before placing 16th at the 2A West Regional.
Clay also was All-NWFAC in cross country as a sophomore.
Clay said she first visited Catawba’s Salisbury campus last year and was impressed by the coaches and the facilities. She also said the school’s academics and major-specific classes are a good fit for her career goals as she plans to major in nutrition and exercise science.
She made follow-up visits and ultimately picked the Indians over Methodist and Lenoir-Rhyne, among others.
“From the very beginning, the coaches and team have made me feel at home,” Clay said. “And to have the chance to run distance with them is amazing. They support their athletes, and I want to give them my all.”
Clay, who was a 2021 Heisman High School Scholar, hopes to finish out the winter indoor and spring outdoor track seasons strong for the Panthers.
“Being a part of the Patton track and field team is very important to me,” she said. “We support and encourage each other to do our best. I really appreciate all the support from my coaches, my family and everyone who has encouraged me to work hard as a runner.”
