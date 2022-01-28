Patton’s Madi Clay signs with Catawba College

With five school records already on her resume, Patton senior Madi Clay isn’t finished.

With a spring track season yet to go, Clay has made her plans for even beyond that, signing with Catawba College for both cross country and track and field on Thursday afternoon.

She will join the Indians’ programs this fall.

Her five school records for the Lady Panthers include both the outdoor and indoor two-mile runs, the outdoor and indoor one-mile runs, and the cross country 5K.

Already as a senior, Clay is tops in the state in the two-mile this winter in indoor track, following up a stellar cross country season that saw her with four events, including Draughn and Freedom invitationals and the Burke County championship meet, and place 13th in the 2A West Regional and 12th at the NCHSAA 2A state championships.

As a junior in outdoor track, Clay was the silver medalist in the girls 3200 at the 2A state championships after placing fourth in the same event at 2A West Regional. She was All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference for the 1600 and the 3200. In cross county, she was the NWFAC champion and its girls runner of the year, winning five events before placing 16th at the 2A West Regional.