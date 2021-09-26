Patton’s Madison Clay wins Freedom Inv’l

Patton runner Madison Clay won the girls championship portion of Saturday’s Freedom Invitational on the Freedom High School Cross Country Course in Morganton by nearly 2 seconds.

Clay timed in at 19:20.97 to top West Henderson’s Breanna Budzinski. She was followed by Lady Panthers (14th in team score) teammates Sara Griggs (25:40.96) in 72nd, Charlotte Rigsbee (27:56.00) in 85th, Georgia Wood (27:56.36) in 86th, Juli Stewart (33:32.65) in 102nd, Rachel Gamewell (33:32.91) in 103rd and Kinsey Snodgrass (37:03.34) in 104th.

For the host Lady Patriots, who were 10th as a team, Katie Deacon (19:28.46) was fourth, Emily Kania (22:41.57) was 35th, Sheyla Hernandez (24:54.49) was 64th, McKenna Carver (26:25.11) was 79th, Anna Curtis (30:10.85) was 94th and Kennedy Carswell (32:24.89) was 101st.

East Burke (ninth as team) was paced by Meah Walsh (20:54.10) in 15th, Piper Strong (24:14.93) in 55th, Mekenzie Harris (24:31.62) in 60th, Cadence Willis (25:36.76) in 70th, Kylie McFalls (25:42.67) in 73rd and Janie Ennis (28:08.26) in 88th.

Leading Draughn were Regen Bridges (24:07.34) in 54th, Libby Toole (31:07.22) in 96th and Cora Hunt (31:56.79) in 98th.