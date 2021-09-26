Patton’s Madison Clay wins Freedom Inv’l

Patton runner Madison Clay won the girls championship portion of Saturday’s Freedom Invitational on the Freedom High School Cross Country Course in Morganton by nearly 2 seconds.
Clay timed in at 19:20.97 to top West Henderson’s Breanna Budzinski. She was followed by Lady Panthers (14th in team score) teammates Sara Griggs (25:40.96) in 72nd, Charlotte Rigsbee (27:56.00) in 85th, Georgia Wood (27:56.36) in 86th, Juli Stewart (33:32.65) in 102nd, Rachel Gamewell (33:32.91) in 103rd and Kinsey Snodgrass (37:03.34) in 104th.
For the host Lady Patriots, who were 10th as a team, Katie Deacon (19:28.46) was fourth, Emily Kania (22:41.57) was 35th, Sheyla Hernandez (24:54.49) was 64th, McKenna Carver (26:25.11) was 79th, Anna Curtis (30:10.85) was 94th and Kennedy Carswell (32:24.89) was 101st.
East Burke (ninth as team) was paced by Meah Walsh (20:54.10) in 15th, Piper Strong (24:14.93) in 55th, Mekenzie Harris (24:31.62) in 60th, Cadence Willis (25:36.76) in 70th, Kylie McFalls (25:42.67) in 73rd and Janie Ennis (28:08.26) in 88th.
Leading Draughn were Regen Bridges (24:07.34) in 54th, Libby Toole (31:07.22) in 96th and Cora Hunt (31:56.79) in 98th.
In the boys championship race, the Wildcats (12th as team) were led by Reed Farrar (17:39.92) in 12th, Andrew Albright (18:37.97) in 43rd, Grady Wooden (20:49.58) in 88th, Tray Powell (20:52.17) in 91st, Blaine Blackwell (20:58.67) in 92nd, Ben Thao (23:16.10) in 110th and Wonhee Kim (23:22.56) in 112th.
The Panthers (11th as team) were paced by Vance Jones (17:45.80) in 15th, Charlie Bennett (18:43.86) in 46th, Gabe Wykle (19:09.39) in 55th, Coley Welch (21:40.16) in 100th, R.J. Bielski (22:30.17) in 105th, Om Shah (23:12.67) in 107th and Lucas Brown (25:36.36) in 118th.
The Patriots (ninth as team) were topped by Colby Anderson (17:57.39) in 23rd, Joseph Hover (17:58.59) in 25th, Christopher Brittain (18:16.20) in 35th, Caden Reece (22:23.15) in 104th, Parker Brown (24:47.29) in 117th and Nate Carswell (28:25.03) in 121st.
And the Cavaliers (17th as team) were led by Caleb Johnson-White (19:43.91) in 66th, Jackson Spencer (20:18.40) in 79th, Christopher Price (21:25.36) in 98th, Travis Craig (21:46.80) in 101st, Austin Reynolds (23:01.09) in 106th, Marc Denton (23:13.81) in 108th and Jesus Martinez Ortega (28:42.47) in 122nd.
In the boys A-race, Patton’s Jake Steil (21:28.18) was 24th, Freedom’s John Scott (27:19.75) was 45th and the Patriots’ Kendall Sawdy (28:17.35) was 47th.
