Patton’s Maillett signs with Montreat for 2 sports

For the second time in under four months, a Patton senior girl has signed with Montreat College for both women’s lacrosse and cheerleading.
This time around, it was Sarah Maillett. She joins prep lax and cheer teammate Kierra Stephens in signing with the Cavaliers to participate in both sports collegiately.
A key member of the startup Lady Panthers lacrosse team in each of its first two seasons, Maillett scored a goal in both campaigns. And in addition to cheering, Maillett also participated in wrestling for PHS this spring.
“They greeted me with smiling faces (at Montreat),” Maillett said. “All the values I loved about having sports at Patton as being a family, they told me their sports there are just the same and how they’re a smaller school. It makes it easier to have bonds with athletes and other members of the school.”
While the PHS girls lax program really just got started in earnest this year after the inaugural season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, Maillett said she has really enjoyed the process of building that foundation.
“Being able to start up a program from scratch is really an experience that you won’t get anywhere else,” Maillett said. “It was only a once in a lifetime opportunity. Being able to grow a team and help them grow as a family is just a great experience.
“I’ve been cheering since I was young, so being able to come into high school and then college is just awesome.”
PHS girls lacrosse coach Carl Schilkowsky praised Maillett for her intangibles and leadership skills off the field, as well as her athletic ability and aggressive mindset on the field.
“I’m absolutely delighted that this young lady chose to become a lacrosse player,” Schilkowsky said. “One of the things we do here at Patton is try to have a family atmosphere. She has bought into that hook, line and sinker. She is one of the most supportive individuals we’ve had on this team.
“She’s got the speed as a good midfielder. She’s very aggressive. If there’s a groundball, Sarah thinks it’s hers. The coach at Montreat has talked about the fact they’re still looking for athletes. They’re actually taking some volleyball kids and other sports and trying to convert them into lacrosse players. The fact that Sarah is an athlete with her speed and aggressiveness will give her opportunities to get on the field.”
Kristen Morrison, the Patton cheerleading coach,
“Sarah’s been a very versatile cheerleader for us,” she said. “She’s flown for us, she’s a base, she’s been our tumbler. She knows where she’s needed. She’s been a big asset for us, and I know she’ll be a good asset for Montreat, as well.
“I think she’ll do great. Sarah’s easy to get along with, so I think she’ll fit in great. She’ll make new friends and be a great addition to the team.”
While the busy balancing act of a packed schedule in high school is daunting for some, Maillett said she thrived with it and is looking forward to continuing that aspect of the two-sport life in college.
“Bouncing all of those and all of my clubs and school, I actually loved it,” said Maillett, who is undecided on a major. “I loved being able to stay busy, be involved and be able to interact with my school and my community. I’m really hoping for something of the same when I go up there.”
