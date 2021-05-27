Patton’s Maillett signs with Montreat for 2 sports

For the second time in under four months, a Patton senior girl has signed with Montreat College for both women’s lacrosse and cheerleading.

This time around, it was Sarah Maillett. She joins prep lax and cheer teammate Kierra Stephens in signing with the Cavaliers to participate in both sports collegiately.

A key member of the startup Lady Panthers lacrosse team in each of its first two seasons, Maillett scored a goal in both campaigns. And in addition to cheering, Maillett also participated in wrestling for PHS this spring.

“They greeted me with smiling faces (at Montreat),” Maillett said. “All the values I loved about having sports at Patton as being a family, they told me their sports there are just the same and how they’re a smaller school. It makes it easier to have bonds with athletes and other members of the school.”

While the PHS girls lax program really just got started in earnest this year after the inaugural season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, Maillett said she has really enjoyed the process of building that foundation.