Patton’s Perry named athlete of week
Patton's Perry named athlete of week

0126 aotw

Patton's Jake Perry (left) with Farm Bureau agent Tony Metcalf.

 Farm Bureau

Patton JV boys basketball player Jake Perry is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau high school county athlete of the week for Jan. 18-23.

Playing after the unexpected death of his father, Jack, at age 51 on Jan. 17, Perry averaged 17.5 points per game in a 2-0 week for the JV Panthers as they topped three-time defending Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference champion East Burke by two points at the buzzer, 40-38, in Tuesday’s road matchup of undefeated teams. Perry led the way again in a 49-28 home win over Foard on Thursday as PHS (6-0) already eclipsed its 2019-20 win total.

Perry scored a team-high 18 points against the Cavaliers, then a game-high 17 versus the Tigers. The scoring efforts were Perry’s top two of the season. He has led Patton in scoring and hit double figures in all six contests.

The News Herald will recognize an athlete of the week throughout the 2020-21 school year.

