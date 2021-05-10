Patton’s Redwine headed to CCC&TI for softball

Patton senior Kaylee Redwine on Monday afternoon signed with nearby Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute to play softball.
Redwine was one of the Lady Panthers’ offensive leaders during her final prep campaign this spring, hitting .314 and leading PHS with 13 RBIs, two home runs and a .600 slugging percentage. She hit four doubles and scored five runs. She also tossed six innings from the pitcher’s circle, striking out three.
In an abbreviated junior season, Redwine led PHS with a .611 batting average, tallying four RBIs, four doubles, a triple and three runs scored, along with a .944 slugging percentage. She earned a .950 fielding percentage with just one error.
Redwine as a sophomore led Patton in batting average (.369), hits (24), RBIs (16), doubles (nine), home runs (two), on-base percentage (.461) and slugging percentage (.600) and was second in runs scored (16). That spring, she pitched 40 innings, recording 32 strikeouts.
And as a freshman, Redwine hit .305 with a team-leading three home runs to go with 18 RBIs, 10 runs scored and four doubles. She posted a .917 fielding percentage and pitched 41 innings with 25 strikeouts.
Redwine said several factors led her to continue her education and playing career in Hudson.
“I just feel like I’ll fit in better with all the girls, and the coaches are really nice and great to talk to. I just felt like it would be a good fit for me,” Redwine said. “The small school actually drew me closer, too. And it’s close to home.”
Redwine expects to play third base for the Cobras, but PHS coach Edwin James said she has the versatility to compete at a couple different positions, along with the intangibles.
“She brings leadership and great ball-playing ability to the team,” he said. “We’re going to miss her greatly. She should bring the same thing to (Caldwell). She should be able to play right away with them, and she’ll have a good time doing it.
“It’s hard telling where (Caldwell coach) Scott (Triplett) will put her. She can be a utility player — outfield or infield. He may use her at third.”
Redwine, who plans to pursue an associate’s degree in science at Caldwell, said there are many experiences from playing at Patton that she’ll miss.
“Every game was different,” Redwine said. “Just being out there with my teammates was really good. I’ll miss being out there with all the girls and all the memories that we made.”
Redwine joins a Caldwell roster that this spring features former Patton players Ashlyn Castle and Ceslie James, along with other Burke County alumni in Jenna Davis and Taylor Moody.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.