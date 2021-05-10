Patton’s Redwine headed to CCC&TI for softball

Redwine expects to play third base for the Cobras, but PHS coach Edwin James said she has the versatility to compete at a couple different positions, along with the intangibles.

“She brings leadership and great ball-playing ability to the team,” he said. “We’re going to miss her greatly. She should bring the same thing to (Caldwell). She should be able to play right away with them, and she’ll have a good time doing it.

“It’s hard telling where (Caldwell coach) Scott (Triplett) will put her. She can be a utility player — outfield or infield. He may use her at third.”

Redwine, who plans to pursue an associate’s degree in science at Caldwell, said there are many experiences from playing at Patton that she’ll miss.

“Every game was different,” Redwine said. “Just being out there with my teammates was really good. I’ll miss being out there with all the girls and all the memories that we made.”

Redwine joins a Caldwell roster that this spring features former Patton players Ashlyn Castle and Ceslie James, along with other Burke County alumni in Jenna Davis and Taylor Moody.

