Patton’s Rutherford wins award
Patton's Waylon Rutherford, right, with Farm Bureau agent Adam Shade.

Patton boys basketball junior forward Waylon Rutherford is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau high school county athlete of the week for Feb. 15-20.

Rutherford poured in a career-high 31 points on Tuesday at Hibriten as the Panthers won, 71-58, to sew up a first-ever unbeaten regular season at 8-0 and to clinch the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference regular-season title and the right to the league’s No. 1 playoff seed. Rutherford added 12 rebounds and seven steals in a huge victorious effort for PHS.

It was the third time in as many weeks that Rutherford had either set or tied a new career-best scoring mark. He leads the county in boys’ scoring this season with 20.3 points per game, two points clear of the next-closest competitor. Rutherford will lead Patton into the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs on Tuesday evening.

