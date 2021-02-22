Patton’s Rutherford wins award

Patton boys basketball junior forward Waylon Rutherford is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau high school county athlete of the week for Feb. 15-20.

Rutherford poured in a career-high 31 points on Tuesday at Hibriten as the Panthers won, 71-58, to sew up a first-ever unbeaten regular season at 8-0 and to clinch the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference regular-season title and the right to the league’s No. 1 playoff seed. Rutherford added 12 rebounds and seven steals in a huge victorious effort for PHS.

It was the third time in as many weeks that Rutherford had either set or tied a new career-best scoring mark. He leads the county in boys’ scoring this season with 20.3 points per game, two points clear of the next-closest competitor. Rutherford will lead Patton into the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs on Tuesday evening.