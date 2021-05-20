Patton’s Stapleton signs with Montreat for soccer

Patton High School’s recent cavalcade of college sports signings continued Thursday morning as senior forward Jesse Stapleton signed with Montreat College for soccer.
Stapleton earned All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference honorable mention honors each of his final two prep seasons, scoring six goals and earning a Farm Bureau athlete of the week award from The News Herald in this spring’s shortened season. As a junior, Stapleton scored 13 goals, including five games where he scored twice, and posted three assists.
He was one of the JV Panthers’ leading scorers in his sophomore and freshman seasons.
Stapleton cited both on-field and off-field considerations as part of his Montreat decision.
“It’s a good Christian school, and I’ve always wanted to go to one,” he said. “And to have a chance to play soccer is amazing. They like to play aggressive offense. That’s basically what I’ve played my whole life. I want to go out there and have fun and show them what I’ve got.”
PHS soccer coach Keith Scott praised Stapleton’s work ethic and leadership, in particular.
“Jesse’s a hard worker. He works hard every day at practice,” said Scott. “He’s an extremely hard worker during games. This year was not his best year that he wanted scoring-wise, but he still brought lots of leadership and lots of energy to the team. He was a captain this year. The main thing about Jesse is that he always leads by example.
“(Montreat’s style) is pretty much the way he plays. He’s very aggressive going to goal. So, as long as you know they’re getting the ball played up and he has some opportunities, he’s got a really strong foot and should be able to get some goals in.”
Stapleton is the latest athlete in a Burke County “pipeline” to Montreat, several of them from Patton and a few of them soccer players.
“It’s close, so the opportunity is there,” Scott said. “With that, the more players who are going, the more they heard about it. There’s more talk and social media and (players) are more exposed to it than some of the other places, which I think really works out well, both boys and girls. The proximity’s really good.”
Stapleton said he has enjoyed being with all the people inside the Patton soccer program over the last four years.
“I’ve enjoyed being able to hang out with my friends and play with a great coaching staff,” Stapleton said. “I can say that has been like a family to me.”
Stapleton said he plans to major in physical education at Montreat, and his mother, Amber, also said that Stapleton has expressed interest in the possibility of coaching soccer after college.
The Cavaliers finished 6-6 overall and 5-5 in the NAIA’s Appalachian Athletic Conference this past season.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.