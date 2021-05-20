Patton’s Stapleton signs with Montreat for soccer

“(Montreat’s style) is pretty much the way he plays. He’s very aggressive going to goal. So, as long as you know they’re getting the ball played up and he has some opportunities, he’s got a really strong foot and should be able to get some goals in.”

Stapleton is the latest athlete in a Burke County “pipeline” to Montreat, several of them from Patton and a few of them soccer players.

“It’s close, so the opportunity is there,” Scott said. “With that, the more players who are going, the more they heard about it. There’s more talk and social media and (players) are more exposed to it than some of the other places, which I think really works out well, both boys and girls. The proximity’s really good.”

Stapleton said he has enjoyed being with all the people inside the Patton soccer program over the last four years.

“I’ve enjoyed being able to hang out with my friends and play with a great coaching staff,” Stapleton said. “I can say that has been like a family to me.”

Stapleton said he plans to major in physical education at Montreat, and his mother, Amber, also said that Stapleton has expressed interest in the possibility of coaching soccer after college.

The Cavaliers finished 6-6 overall and 5-5 in the NAIA’s Appalachian Athletic Conference this past season.

