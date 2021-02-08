Patton’s Stephens signs with Montreat for lax, cheer

Patton senior Kierra Stephens did the double on Monday, joining the relatively short list of Burke County prep athletes to sign for two sports as she inked with Montreat for both women’s lacrosse and cheerleading.
Stephens was one of the upstart Lady Panthers lacrosse program’s original players as a junior, and now is one of a trio of seniors for the team, playing both goalie and defender. She plans to play those spots when she joins the Cavaliers, too.
“It’s been exciting to have such a good group of girls come together and play a sport that’s all new to us,” Stephens said. “Last year was my first year playing lacrosse. It’s very difficult, but at the same time, it’s very rewarding to know how to do it.”
Along with her on-field skills, PHS girls lacrosse coach Carl Schilkowsky said Stephens has brought many intangibles to the fledgling program, attributes he said have no substitute. He also praised her development as a goalie, learning under assistant coach Pete Wallace, a former Syracuse keeper.
“She brings enthusiasm and leadership,” Schilkowsky said. “It’s pretty much her team. One of the things we try to do at Patton is have our seniors lead. Last year, we only had one senior. This year, we have three. Kierra is probably the one individual here who has made sure her teammates were working out all along during the summer. She was texting people and making sure they were getting to cross country workouts to get stronger and faster.
“If I need to communicate with this team, I go through her. She’s not only worked hard to become a goalie, she’s tutoring players on our team for help with mathematics and stuff like that. This is a player who is a leader. I’m delighted for her.”
Participating in two sports is a big part of the plan as Stephens aims to major in psychology and human services.
“I like to keep myself busy, so doing two sports in college will actually really help me,” Stephens said.
Added Patton cheerleading coach Kristen Morrison: “With Kierra, she was good on JV and varsity, and I was her coach all four years. When I moved up to varsity, she ended up moving to varsity, as well.
“She’s always just been a great team player. She always steps in when she is needed. When we needed a position filled, she was always there to help. She’s willing to help any of her teammates who needed it as we were working on stunts to make sure they looked the way they needed to. A lot of the girls rely on her and really respect her in that position.”
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.