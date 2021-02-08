Patton’s Stephens signs with Montreat for lax, cheer

Patton senior Kierra Stephens did the double on Monday, joining the relatively short list of Burke County prep athletes to sign for two sports as she inked with Montreat for both women’s lacrosse and cheerleading.

Stephens was one of the upstart Lady Panthers lacrosse program’s original players as a junior, and now is one of a trio of seniors for the team, playing both goalie and defender. She plans to play those spots when she joins the Cavaliers, too.

“It’s been exciting to have such a good group of girls come together and play a sport that’s all new to us,” Stephens said. “Last year was my first year playing lacrosse. It’s very difficult, but at the same time, it’s very rewarding to know how to do it.”

Along with her on-field skills, PHS girls lacrosse coach Carl Schilkowsky said Stephens has brought many intangibles to the fledgling program, attributes he said have no substitute. He also praised her development as a goalie, learning under assistant coach Pete Wallace, a former Syracuse keeper.