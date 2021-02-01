Patton’s Stroud named athlete of week

Patton boys lacrosse senior attacker/midfielder Ben Stroud is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau high school county athlete of the week for Jan. 25-30.

Stroud was a key component in Patton’s 2-0 start to the season during the first week of the campaign, which was moved up a couple months due to COVID-19 rescheduling.

As the Panthers opened their year on Tuesday with a double-overtime Conference 19 victory on the road at Asheville, 9-8, Stroud scored three goals and tallied one assist. One of his goals against the Cougars tied the game in the final minute of regulation, setting up the extra frames.

Then, on Thursday, Stroud led the way in another PHS Conference 19 win, this one at St. Stephens by a final margin of 11-8. Stroud scored six goals and added two more assists versus the Indians.

