 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patton’s Waylon Rutherford wins award
0 comments

Patton’s Waylon Rutherford wins award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1201 AOTW

Patton's Waylon Rutherford, left, with Farm Bureau agent Seth Gullet.

 FARM BUREAU

Patton boys basketball senior forward Waylon Rutherford is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau county athlete of the week for games played Nov. 22-27.

Rutherford, the defending Burke County player of the year, averaged 30.5 points per game as the Panthers opened the season 2-0 last week, winning on the road at Newton-Conover, 79-57, on Tuesday to open the winter before topping county rival Draughn, 102-76, on the road on Wednesday.

In the rout of the Red Devils, Rutherford poured in a game-high 24 points, including four dunks — three of the fastbreak variety after steals — and a pair of 3-pointers. Rutherford added five rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block in the victory.

And in PHS’ nonconference blowout over the Wildcats, Rutherford again had a game-high with 37 points, tying teammate Quentin Rice. He scored 24 after halftime, including 15 in the third quarter.

The News Herald and Farm Bureau will recognize a county athlete of the week throughout the 2021-22 school year.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert