Patton’s Waylon Rutherford wins award

Patton boys basketball senior forward Waylon Rutherford is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau county athlete of the week for games played Nov. 22-27.

Rutherford, the defending Burke County player of the year, averaged 30.5 points per game as the Panthers opened the season 2-0 last week, winning on the road at Newton-Conover, 79-57, on Tuesday to open the winter before topping county rival Draughn, 102-76, on the road on Wednesday.

In the rout of the Red Devils, Rutherford poured in a game-high 24 points, including four dunks — three of the fastbreak variety after steals — and a pair of 3-pointers. Rutherford added five rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block in the victory.

And in PHS’ nonconference blowout over the Wildcats, Rutherford again had a game-high with 37 points, tying teammate Quentin Rice. He scored 24 after halftime, including 15 in the third quarter.

