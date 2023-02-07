CHARLOTTE — Patton’s Coley Welch led Burke County swimmers at the NCHSAA 1A/2A West Regional, held at Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center over the weekend.

Welch posted a pair of third-place finishes in the 100 freestyle (50.61) and the 50 freestyle (22.68). He also was part of the Panthers’ 20th-place 200 freestyle team (1.55.73) alongside Jake Steil, Dominick Curtis and Evan Vaughn.

The NCSSM-Morganton boys also had a third-place finisher in Christos Papaioannou in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.60). He also finished 13th in the 100 freestyle (56.01) and was a member of the 13th-place 200 freestyle relay team (1:43.74) with Maxwell LoPiccolo, Bobby McAdams and Lucas Nagel, as well as the 14th-place 200 medley relay team (1:59.78) with Nagel, McAdams and LoPiccolo. Nagel finished eighth in the 200 freestyle (2:04.80) and 15th in the 100 backstroke (1:05.80), McAdams was 15th in the 100 butterfly (1:07.94), and Ellis Waitz placed 22nd in the 100 butterfly (1:24.51).

The NCSSM-Morganton girls were led by Anneliese Pinnell, who was fourth in the 100 freestyle (55.57) and sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:04.06) and also was a member of the 15th-place 200 medley relay team (2:24.42) alongside Theryn Miller, Katelyn Holland and Naydelin Lopez Rodriguez.

The Draughn girls were led by their relay teams in the 400 freestyle (sixth, 4:13.57) with Abby Wood, Sarah Mull, Allyson Auton and Rhannon Reasoner and in the 200 freestyle (seventh, 1:53.70) with Wood, Mull, Auton and Reasoner. Reasoner additionally was eighth in the 500 freestyle (5:58.24) and 10th in the 100 backstroke (1:05.31), Wood was 11th in the 100 freestyle (1:01.97) and 15th in the 50 freestyle (28.08), and Mull was 20th in the 500 freestyle (6:47.94).

The Draughn boys were paced by Trey Jensen, who was ninth in the 100 breaststroke and 12th in the 50 freestyle (23.98) and also was part of the 11th-place 200 freestyle relay team (1:42.72) with Brandon Sexton, Griffin Stephens and William Abernathy. Abernathy also was 14th in the 200 individual medley (2:28.33). Stephens was 16th in the 200 freestyle (2:13.35) and was a member of the 18th-place 400 freestyle relay team (4:25.43) alongside Mason Kirkland, Elias Phipps and Quintyn Reasoner. Phipps also placed 18th in the 100 butterfly (1:13.98) and 22nd in the 100 backstroke (1:16.20). Brandon Sexton was 22nd in the 50 freestyle (26.57). And Braxton Kirkland was 24th in the 500 freestyle (7:22.56).

Leading the East Burke girls was Marabeth Huffman, who was 15th in the 100 freestyle (1:05.54) and 21st in the 100 backstroke (1:17.09) and also was on the 16th-place 400 freestyle relay team (5:00.94) with Grace Hammack, Ella Beth Oxentine and Gracie Hall, as well as the 20th-place 200 medley relay team (2:26.42) with Freyja Lemaire, Hammack and Hall. Hall also placed 21st in the 200 individual medley (3:16.16) and 23rd in the 100 freestyle (1:10.56). Lemaire additionally was a member of the 22nd-place 200 freestyle relay team (2:28.49) with Alia Riley, Emma Curtis and Gracie Stamey.

The East Burke boys were led by Taylor Lennex, who was 16th in the 500 freestyle (6:25.89) and a member of the 16th-place 400 freestyle relay team (4:10.03) with Noah Ramsey, Jacob Gersch and Tristan Carswell, along with the 17th-place 200 medley relay team (2:08.84) with Zane Wise, Gersch and Carswell. Gersch also finished 18th in the 200 individual medley (2:32.46) and 20th in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.19). Ramsey was 23rd in the 200 individual medley (2:46.14) and was on the 22nd-place 200 freestyle relay team (2:04.00) with Kaleb Castle, Mason Davis and Haiden Dale. Carswell was 23rd in the 100 freestyle (1:01.42). And Dale was 24th in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.37).