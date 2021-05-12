Patton’s Witherspoon, Baker win top NWFAC golf honors

The Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference on Tuesday announced its all-conference teams in boys and girls golf, and it was a Burke County sweep of the girls’ league superlative awards.

Patton sophomore Allie Witherspoon was named NWFAC player of the year, and Lady Panthers coach Matt Baker was the league’s coach of the year.

Witherspoon, the lone county golfer to qualify for the NCHSAA girls 1A/2A state championships, repeats as the NWFAC’s top golfer after winning the award 18 months ago as a freshman. She’s also now twice led Patton to conference team titles, the school’s first and second all-time in the sport.

Witherspoon, who won two matches this season, was joined on the seven-member All-NWFAC list by teammate Katie Riebel as well as by fourth-place Draughn’s Lindsey Hodge. Riebel won once in league play, and Riebel and Hodge both qualified for the 1A/2A West Regional.

In boys golf, East Burke’s Sam Mace and Peyton Smith and Patton’s Brady Chamberlain were named to the 11-member All-NWFAC squad.