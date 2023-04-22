The Patton softball team fell to visiting East Rutherford on Friday evening, blanked 6-0 in a Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference game in Morganton.

The Lady Panthers (8-11, 3-5 MF7) surrendered four runs in the top of the first inning and were unable to mount a comeback as the Lady Cavaliers added an insurance run apiece in the sixth and seventh frames.

PHS’ offense was led by Ellie Shuping (2 for 3), Joellie Pinto (hit) and Marleigh Carswell (hit).

Carswell pitched all seven innings for the hosts, scattering one strikeout, two earned runs, nine hits and two walks.

East Burke 13, Lincolnton 2

(5 inn.’s)

The Lady Cavaliers (11-8, 6-6 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) clawed their way back to .500 in league play with a run-rule victory Friday on the road in Lincolnton, leading 9-0 after one inning, 10-0 after two and 11-1 after three before taking the fourth frame 2-1.

EB was led offensively by Hayden Lowman (3 for 3, double, RBI, two runs), Raegan Carter (3 for 3, double, two runs), Madyson Johnson (3 for 4, three RBIs, run), Kyndal Morrison (3 for 4, two RBIs, two runs), Kaylee Paige (2 for 4, double, RBI, two runs), Grace Hammack (2 for 4, double, run), Addy Fortenberry (hit, two RBIs, run), Katherine Greene (hit, RBI, run), Taylor Bostain (hit) and Alyssa Shoemaker (run).

Ally Boyette (four innings, two earned runs, seven hits) and Paige (one inning, one strikeout, zero earned runs, one hit) pitched for EBHS.

Ashe County 15, Freedom 5

(5 inn.’s)

The Lady Patriots (4-15, 1-7 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) fell in run-rule fashion in league play Friday on the road in West Jefferson, trailing 4-0 after one inning, 12-0 after two, 12-4 after three and 15-4 after four before tacking on one run in the top of the fifth frame.

FHS was led on offense by Lani Campbell (home run, four RBIs), Rumi Campbell (hit, run), Keileigh Clontz (hit, run) and Daniell Robinson (hit, run).

Lani Campbell (2 2/3 innings, two strikeouts, one earned run, seven hits) and Mikhayla Lingafelt (1 1/3 innings, two earned runs, six hits) split pitching duties for the visitors.

Draughn 22, Rosman 1 (5 inn.’s)

The Lady Wildcats (17-3, 9-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) earned a conference win by mercy rule Friday on the road in Rosman, including a school-record 16 runs in the fifth frame.

DHS was led offensively by Maddison Powell (four hits, two doubles, six RBIs), Katie Cozort (three hits, two home runs, seven RBIs), Laney Winebarger (three hits, double), Avie Helton (three hits), Katie Hamm (two doubles), Maddie Crouch (two hits, double, three RBIs, three runs), Finlee Young (two hits), Cydnee Deal (two hits) and Cadence Clontz (hit).

Hamm earned the win from the pitcher’s circle, tallying four strikeouts and one run allowed across five innings.

BASEBALL

Draughn 12, Rosman 0 (5 inn.’s)

The Wildcats (15-4, 9-1 WHC) earned a mercy-rule, shutout conference win Friday on the road in Rosman, scoring seven runs in the first inning, one apiece in the second and third and three in the fourth.

DHS’ offensive leaders were Nick McGee (3 for 3, two runs), Trey Jensen (3 for 4, double, two RBIs, two runs), Logan McGee (2 for 3, double, two RBIs, run), Tate Jensen (double, two RBIs, two runs), Thomas Lambert (hit, RBI, run), Jackson Kirkley (hit, RBI), Austin Reid (hit), Griffin Stephens (RBI, two runs), Jacob Mull (run) and John Robert Abernathy.

Blake McElyea pitched all five innings for the visitors, scattering eight strikeouts, zero earned runs, one hit and two walks.

Ashe County 12, Freedom 10

The Patriots (4-17, 0-8 NWC) lost a high-scoring league contest Friday on the road in West Jefferson, trailing 4-1 after one inning and 5-3 after two before tying things up 5-5 in the third and taking a 10-5 lead in the fourth before the host Huskies rallied with five runs in the bottom of the fifth frame and two in the sixth.

On offense, FHS was led by Carson Dyson (3 for 4, double, three RBIs, three runs), Jagger Bailey (2 for 3, double, two RBIs, two runs), Eli Thomas (double, two RBIs), Jace Duckworth (hit, two RBIs, run), Eli Wolfe (hit, run), Emerson Miller (hit, run), Johnroger Hackett (hit, run), Anthony Frasca (RBI, run).

Kyle Self (4 2/3 innings, three strikeouts, nine earned runs, nine hits), Dyson (1 1/3 innings, one earned run, two hits) and Frasca (one earned run, one hit) did the pitching for the visitors.

East Rutherford 11, Patton 1 (5 inn.’s)

Back-to-back-to-back homers in the third inning propelled the Cavaliers to continue their winning ways and the Panthers’ struggles. Playing at home, Patton (5-13, 1-7MF7) lost its fifth straight high school baseball game in an 11-1, five-inning defeat by the mercy rule.

The Cavaliers led 3-0 entering the third inning when Avery Russell, Seth Ranta and Colby Condrey belted solo blasts in succession against Patton pitcher Cohen Christian.

The Panthers’ lone run came in the bottom of the third when Reid Pons walked and eventually raced home as Braxton Hensley reached first on a fielder’s choice. A single by Brady Davis and an infield hit by Christian were the Panthers’ lone hits in the game.

Lincolnton 5, East Burke 1

The Cavaliers (9-8, 7-5 CVAC) dropped their conference contest Friday on the road in Lincolnton, falling behind 2-0 after one inning and 5-0 after two before scoring their lone run in the top of the fifth frame.

No more details were available.

GIRLS SOCCER

Ashe County 4, Freedom 3

The Lady Patriots (2-8-4, 1-2-1 NWC) were dealt a narrow league loss Friday on the road in West Jefferson.

The teams battled to a 3-3 halftime tie before the host Lady Huskies scored the deciding goal after the intermission.

Malia Withrow, Maria Perez Rodriguez and Maida Ramirez Tomas scored goal apiece for FHS.

East Burke 1, Maiden 1 (2OT; THU.)

The Lady Cavaliers (8-4-2, 4-2-2 CVAC) battled to a conference tie Thursday at home in Icard.

Both teams scored a goal in the second half of regulation, with Ashley Hernandez finding paydirt for the hosts.

Chloe Cook recorded seven saves in goal for EBHS.

Patton 0, East Rutherford 0 (2OT; THU.)

The Lady Panthers’ defense shined as they turned away relentless pressure from the host Lady Cavaliers to preserve a draw after 100 minutes of league play Thursday in Bostic.

PHS (5-8-3, 2-5-1 MF7) outshot 25-4 on the night (9-2 on goal), but the defense did what it needed to keep the ball out of the back of the net. Marissa Lor had all four shots.

Ada Caballero recorded six saves in goal for the visitors, getting help on the defensive end from Maria Francisco Andres, Maleah Pritchard and Adisyn Smith, along with Ashley Vicente Lopez, Kadin Scism and Lorely Tzul in the midfield.

BOYS TENNIS

East Burke 9, West Caldwell 0 (THU.)

The Cavaliers (2-12, 2-5 CVAC) collected their second win, both overall and in the conference, in shutout fashion Thursday at home in Icard.

In singles, EB got wins at No. 1 with Raleigh Slutsky 7-6 (6-4), 6-2; No. 2 with Qwinton Hemphill 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 with Joshua Thomas 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 with Tristen Carswell 6-4, 6-0; No. 5 with Jacob Gersch 6-0, 6-0; and No. 6 with Haiden Dale 6-0, 6-0.

And in doubles, EBHS got wins at No. 1 with Slutsky/Hemphill 8-1, No. 2 with Thomas/Carswell 8-2 and No. 3 with Adan Lopez/Noah Ramsey 8-0.

Hickory 9, NCSSM-Morganton 0 (THU.)

The Dragons (8-5-1) were blanked in non-league play to end their season Thursday on the road in Hickory.

Landon Pierron had NCSSM-Morganton’s best performance with a 2-6, 3-6 loss at No. 5 singles.

Alexander Central 5, Freedom 4 (THU.)

The Patriots (5-8, 2-8 NWC) suffered a narrow conference loss Thursday at home in Morganton. No more details were available.

TRACK AND FIELD

East Burke at Bandys meet (THU.)

The Cavaliers took part in a six-team meet Thursday on the road in Catawba.

In boys, EBHS got event wins from Ian Cox in the high jump (6’2”) and the triple jump (40’8”), Elijah Baker in the 3200 (11:56.68), Luke Wilson in the discus (140’8”) and Michael Hathcock in the shot put (46’2”).

And in girls, EB’s wins came from Emmonie Haith in the 100 (13.46), Meah Walsh in the 800 (2:42.69) and the 4x800 relay team (12:01.97).

Patton at Bunker Hill meet (THU.)

The Panthers participated in the 12-team Bunker Hill Twilight meet Thursday on the road in Claremont.

PHS scored a win in the boys’ 4x800 relay with a time of 9:02.80. Austin McGuire (second in boys 400; 52.23) and Gabe Wykle (second in boys 3200; 10:54.13) also recorded podium finishes for the Patton.

BOYS LACROSSE

Asheville 11, Patton 6 (THU.)

The Panthers (0-10, 0-10 Conf.) fell in league play Thursday at home in Morganton, trailing 9-1 at halftime before holding a 5-2 advantage after the intermission.

On Senior Night, veterans scored all six goals. Keiven LaFevers (one assist) led with three, Wantus Xiong scored two and Alex Buckner (one assist) had one. Christian Vue and Grayson Bonfield also recorded assists. Goalie Shane Marshall recorded 17 saves.

Along with Xiong, Buckner, Vue and LaFevers, PHS also honored seniors Danny Marshall, Ethan Chusu Lo, Kamden Stephens and Lehulum Tilahun.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Asheville 15, Patton 0 (THU.)

The Lady Panthers (0-10, 0-9 Conf.) dropped a conference contest Thursday at home in Morganton. No more details were available.