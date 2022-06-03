Patton standout Rutherford signs with Warren Wilson

One of the most decorated players in Patton boys basketball history isn’t going too far away for the next step in his career.

Panthers senior forward Waylon Rutherford on Friday signed with Warren Wilson College in Swannanoa, where he’ll join the Owls’ program on the court this winter.

“They have a beautiful campus,” Rutherford said. “The atmosphere and small environment are what I think I need. I can get more, not just from basketball, but from the classrooms because they’re smaller. I’ll have more time to get help from the teachers.

“I want to not just worry about playing time, but more what I can do to benefit the team with the skillset that I have.”

Rutherford is coming off a senior season that saw him average a county-best 20.4 points, along with 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game en route to All-Burke County first team, All-District 10 second team and All-Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference honors.

He was named Burke County player of the year as a junior after leading the county at 20.9 points per game with 7.6 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 1.7 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest. Rutherford was named All-District 10 second team and All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.

“The coaches have benefitted me with all they’ve taught me,” Rutherford said. “Not just from working on the court, but from what I need to do in real life and how it’s going to hit.”

Patton boys basketball coach Dennis Brittain noted Rutherford’s vast improvement over the course of his PHS career, particularly between his sophomore and junior years, with a spark that came at the very end of that 10th-grade year.

“It’s been amazing to watch him grow over the years to being as guy who is as good of a basketball player as any in any of our leagues,” Brittain said. “When you need a shot — I’ll never forget him hitting two big 3s against Hibriten to win a conference tournament as a sophomore. I think that gave him a lot of confidence, too.

“Then his junior and senior years, he was big for us in scoring and probably the leading rebounder we had this year on the team. He’s just a great all-around player you can always count on to do something good for you.”

Brittain noted that Rutherford is one of the winningest players in program history, even with a junior season that was abbreviated by COVID-19.

“He’s certainly left a mark for others to shoot for,” Brittain said. “The success he’s had can inspire others to hopefully to shoot for that. There will be some big shoes to fill, for sure.”

Brittain said he sees a big opportunity for Rutherford to be successful at Warren Wilson.

“I think he’ll definitely be a big asset to their program,” Brittain said. “He’s such an athletic kid. I he tightens up a little bit on his defense, I think he’s a guy who can certainly contribute and help them take their program to some new heights.”

Rutherford, who plans to major in business management at Warren Wilson, also was an all-county and all-conference football and baseball player during his tenure at Patton.

“I want to thank my coaches, my family, my friends and my girlfriend for pushing me until I couldn’t take it anymore,” Rutherford said. “That motivation is what got me here.”

