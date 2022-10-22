Patton stymied in 68-0 loss to league-leader Chase

Armed with a full squad a week after playing severely shorthanded, the Patton football team faced Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference leader Chase at home Friday night.

But quarterback Jalen Rudisill and the Trojans struck quickly with four first-quarter touchdowns in rolling to a 68-0 victory, handing the Panthers the largest margin of defeat in program history.

The 68-point loss surpassed the margins in a 70-6 loss to Freedom in 2014 and a 63-0 loss to the rival Patriots in 2011.

Rudisill was a key reason. He connected with Taivon Derisma for a 63-yard scoring strike on the Trojans’ second play from scrimmage. Rudisill scampered 40 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the Trojans’ second possession. He connected with Derisma again for a 30-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the Trojans’ third possession. And Rudisill rounded out the first quarter with a 47-yard touchdown pass to Jhari Mosley, propelling the Trojans to a 28-0 lead.

By halftime, Rudisill had completed all five of his passes for 174 yards and the three touchdowns. He finished the game by completing 6 of 7 passes, totaling 195 yards, and rushing for 58 yards on six carries for the Trojans.

"Coach (Chris) Cogdill has done a great job with that program," said PHS coach Mark Duncan.

Patton’s first pass attempt came from sophomore Burke Wilson, who had started the previous week for injured senior Randan Clarke. Clarke returned to the Panthers’ lineup Friday after missing a 54-0 loss on Oct. 14 at Brevard, along with senior running back Trevor Smith, senior lineman Dawson Carswell and sophomore lineman Keltan Fox.

On Friday, Wilson rotated with Clarke on the first play of the second quarter. But Mosley intercepted Wilson’s pass and raced 45 yards for another Trojans touchdown.

After a Clarke punt, the Trojans used seven running plays, capped by Brenon Austin’s 1-yarder for Chase’s sixth TD of the game, giving the Trojans a 42-0 lead with 6:25 left in the half.

After the Panthers (1-8, 1-4 MF7) gained one yard on their next possession, Clarke punted. Derisma hauled it in and raced 55 yards for another TD to put the Trojans up 49-0.

Cade Davis rounded out the half scoring with a 12-yard run with five seconds left for a 55-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, the Trojans only tallied two more scores, both in the fourth quarter on runs of five yards by Zion Edgerton and four yards by Caleb Shires.

The Panthers wrap up the season this Friday at home versus Hendersonville for Senior Night.