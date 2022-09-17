Patton surrenders lead in MF7-opening loss at Polk

COLUMBUS — Seeking its first win of the season, the Patton football team built a one-score lead at halftime but faltered from there in Friday’s 41-20 loss at Polk County in the teams’ Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference-opener.

After Patton went up 20-7 late in the first half, Polk scored 34 unanswered points.

The second quarter was a good one for the Panthers (0-5, 0-1 MF7), who scored on the first play of the frame when Randan Clarke threw a 15-yard pass to Reid Pons — PHS’ first score through the air this season — to cap a 15-play, 72-yard drive that ate up 7:42 and made it 6-0.

Patton was right back in business after the Wolverines threw an interception on the first play of the ensuing drive, setting up the visitors at their own 15-yard line. Running back Trevor Smith gashed the hosts for a 53-yard run up to the PC 32, then finished off the eight-play, 85-yard drive with a 2-yard scoring run to make it 12-0 with 8:21 remaining in the half.

Polk County responded with a big kickoff return to the Patton 36 and scored one play later to draw within 12-7, but the Panthers answered back with a seven-play, 62-yard scoring drive that ended when Smith ran one in from 35 yards away and Randan Clarke added the two-point conversion run.

The Wolverines controlled the game from there.

PC went on a six-play, 56-yard drive near the end of the half with a 2-yard touchdown run making it 20-13. Then, the hosts opened the second half with a 53-yard touchdown drive with a 4-yard run and extra-point kick knotting the contest at 20-20.

The next Patton drive reached the Polk 15, but ended with a fumble. PC got a 46-yard run on the next play and then executed a 24-yard screen pass on third-and-8 to set up a 13-yard quarterback-keeper TD to end a six-play, 85-yard drive and give the hosts their first lead of the game, 27-20.

Early in the fourth quarter, Polk nearly made it a two-score game but fumbled at the Patton 7-yard line. Looking to capitalize, the Panthers drove to the Polk 14 and decided to try to convert a fourth-and-3 with 5:35 left in the ballgame. The try was stopped inches short, handing the ball back to the hosts with the clock in their favor.

Polk scored on another QB run from 1 yard out five plays later to go up 34-20 with 2:34 to play. Things got worse for Patton from there as it fumbled away the ensuing kickoff, allowing Polk to score the final touchdown with 2:14 left on the clock.

Patton threw an interception on its final possession.

Smith accumulated a new career-best 209 rushing yards on 28 attempts, including his two scores. Of that yardage, 147 came in the first half as PHS tallied up 229 yards on the ground before halftime as opposed to just 83 thereafter.

Clarke, in addition to his touchdown pass and two-point conversion run, ran 15 times for 82 yards. Burke Wilson completed two passes for 22 yards, finding Clarke (15) and Smith (seven). Colten Dale added 17 yards on five carries for the visitors.

Polk County running back Angus Weaver, who scored four touchdowns of 36, 2, 4 and 43 yards, managed a career-high 244 yards in his second straight game over the double-century mark.

Patton has a bye next week before resuming MF7 play on Sept. 30 at East Rutherford.