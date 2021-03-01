Patton sweeps NWFAC boys basketball awards

After an undefeated conference title run, the Patton boys basketball team has swept the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference’s individual boys awards with Caleb Castle earning player of the year honors and Dennis Brittain named coach of the year.
Castle, a senior guard, was fourth in the county and third for PHS with 17.4 points per game.
He tallied big performances throughout the season, starting with dishing the winning assist while scoring 13 points with seven assists and three steals in Jan. 7’s buzzer-beating win at West Caldwell.
Castle put away host Draughn in Jan. 27’s win by making 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter, part of a 19-point performance. He also scored 19 with four assists and three steals in a comfortable rematch win at home versus the Warriors on Feb. 2, scored 18 versus the Wildcats on Feb. 9, 17 in an overtime home win against Bunker Hill on Feb. 12, and 18 in an opening-round playoff loss to Shelby at home on Feb. 23.
For Brittain, it is his third-career league coach of the year award. He also won it in the NWFAC for the 2017-18 season, and was named Northwestern 3A/4A Conference coach of the year for the 2016-17 season in the Panthers’ final year in that league. This season, Brittain guided Patton to an 8-0 regular season to win the NWFAC for the program’s second all-time regular-season conference title and first unblemished regular season. Brittain’s squad earned its ninth straight playoff berth, gaining the No. 7 seed in the NCHSAA 2A West bracket to earn a first-round home game.
Castle is joined on the All-NWFAC boys list by Patton teammates Waylon Rutherford (county-leading 20.3 ppg), Jayden Powell (17.6 ppg), Connor Rudisill (6.1 ppg) and Anthony Feaster-Hicks (honorable mention, 3.1 ppg). Representing fifth-place East Burke on the boys side are Aasin Lor (14.0 ppg) and Trey Ward (honorable mention, 7.8 ppg), and seventh-place Draughn got nods for Luke Rector (11.0 ppg) and Marshall Byrd (honorable mention, 9.1 ppg).
On the girls side, where Patton and Draughn tied for second, the Lady Panthers are represented by Reece Fisher (17.1 ppg), Madilyn Brown (4.1 ppg) and Nevaeh Duckworth (honorable mention, 9.7 ppg), and the Lady Wildcats’ All-NWFAC members are Ella Abernathy (17.2 ppg), Haley Lowman (10.4 ppg) and Shea Owens (honorable mention, 11.8 ppg). Seventh-place East Burke is represented by Aubree Grigg (11.6 ppg) and Ally Moore (honorable mention, 4.8 ppg).
Other NWFAC individual awards went to Bunker Hill’s Addison Wray as the girls player of the year and Hibriten’s Maury Patterson as the girls coach of the year.
