Patton sweeps NWFAC boys basketball awards

After an undefeated conference title run, the Patton boys basketball team has swept the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference’s individual boys awards with Caleb Castle earning player of the year honors and Dennis Brittain named coach of the year.

Castle, a senior guard, was fourth in the county and third for PHS with 17.4 points per game.

He tallied big performances throughout the season, starting with dishing the winning assist while scoring 13 points with seven assists and three steals in Jan. 7’s buzzer-beating win at West Caldwell.

Castle put away host Draughn in Jan. 27’s win by making 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter, part of a 19-point performance. He also scored 19 with four assists and three steals in a comfortable rematch win at home versus the Warriors on Feb. 2, scored 18 versus the Wildcats on Feb. 9, 17 in an overtime home win against Bunker Hill on Feb. 12, and 18 in an opening-round playoff loss to Shelby at home on Feb. 23.