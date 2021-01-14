Patton volleyball back in regional semis after sweep at W. Stokes

In some ways, the win was typical of Patton’s season — 12 of their 14 wins have come in sweeps — but there aren’t usually many of those at this stage in the playoffs.

“Did I picture (a sweep)? No,” said PHS coach Cindy Powell. “I wanted it, of course, but very few times do you think you’re going to take round two, three or four in straight sets because everybody’s super-competitive. A bus ride of 2 ½ hours makes it that much more difficult.”

Patton had to make a similar second-round trip to West Stanly last season, when the Lady Panthers were on the brink of elimination before rallying back to win a five-setter. So, what was the difference this time?

“I think we just know we have to start off the bat,” Gragg said. “We can’t just sit around and hope it happens one way. We’ve got to play our best game right off the bat.”

Lainey Poteet and Danielle Wojcik helped lead the PHS scoring charge while Attaway, Izora Gragg and Christina Skelly earned points on the service line.

The victory sets up a third meeting on the season with Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference rival and champion Foard on Saturday in Newton. The No. 8 Lady Tigers, the undefeated reigning state champions, are the source of Patton’s only two losses of the season and are coming off a sweep of No. 1 seed R-S Central on Thursday, 25-15, 25-9, 25-23.