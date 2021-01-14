Patton volleyball back in regional semis after sweep at W. Stokes

KING — Welcome back to the regional semifinals, Patton volleyball team.
The No. 13 Lady Panthers are headed back to the NCHSAA 2A West Regional semis — the same round they reached last year — thanks to Thursday evening’s second-round road sweep over No. 5 West Stokes, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22.
With the postseason shortened by a round in what has been a condensed season overall, Patton (14-2) only needed two playoff wins to get there this time, but they did so in convincing fashion — knocking off the previously unbeaten Lady Wildcats, the Western Piedmont 2A Conference champions.
Unlike the first two sets, it was West Stokes that got a fast start in the third frame, leading 3-0 then 8-5. But the upperclassman duo of senior outside hitter Ella Gragg and junior Kenady Roper went to work after that, accounting for eight of PHS’ next 12 points to bust open a 17-14 lead.
It was the Wildcats’ turn to make a run next, bringing it back to 20-19 before Gragg spiked another one, then the game was tied at both 21 and 22 points before back-to-back Gragg kills set up the match point.
The hosts called a timeout ahead of a close play at the net that initially was ruled in favor of Patton, but ultimately was reversed to a replay. On the do-over, Kinley Attaway’s serve nearly found an open spot before West Stokes finally managed to return it — but out of play, sealing the PHS victory.
In some ways, the win was typical of Patton’s season — 12 of their 14 wins have come in sweeps — but there aren’t usually many of those at this stage in the playoffs.
“Did I picture (a sweep)? No,” said PHS coach Cindy Powell. “I wanted it, of course, but very few times do you think you’re going to take round two, three or four in straight sets because everybody’s super-competitive. A bus ride of 2 ½ hours makes it that much more difficult.”
Patton had to make a similar second-round trip to West Stanly last season, when the Lady Panthers were on the brink of elimination before rallying back to win a five-setter. So, what was the difference this time?
“I think we just know we have to start off the bat,” Gragg said. “We can’t just sit around and hope it happens one way. We’ve got to play our best game right off the bat.”
Lainey Poteet and Danielle Wojcik helped lead the PHS scoring charge while Attaway, Izora Gragg and Christina Skelly earned points on the service line.
The victory sets up a third meeting on the season with Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference rival and champion Foard on Saturday in Newton. The No. 8 Lady Tigers, the undefeated reigning state champions, are the source of Patton’s only two losses of the season and are coming off a sweep of No. 1 seed R-S Central on Thursday, 25-15, 25-9, 25-23.