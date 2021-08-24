Patton volleyball duo shares athlete of week

Patton volleyball junior Izora Gragg and senior Kenady Roper share The News Herald’s Farm Bureau Burke County athlete of the week award for the first week of the 2021-22 school year.

Both players helped the Lady Panthers defeat all three county foes last week to open the season as the team topped Freedom at home Tuesday, Draughn at home Wednesday and won at East Burke Thursday, all by 3-0 scores.

Gragg finished the week with 47 assists, 30 kills and 12 aces, adding 11 digs Thursday in one of her two double-doubles for the week and sharing team-high honors Wednesday with three blocks. Roper notched a monster 24-dig, 19-kill double-double to open the week Tuesday and finished the three victories with 66 digs and 37 kills. Her nine-ace outing Wednesday was a team-high for the week.

Both players were honored in the season-opening home win after Roper recorded her 1,000th career dig and Gragg tallied her 1,000th career assist last season as PHS reached the 2A state quarterfinals for a second straight season.

The News Herald will recognize an athlete of the week throughout the 2021-22 school year.