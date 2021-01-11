Patton volleyball ready for more playoff success after 4th-round run

“Traveling always makes it difficult just because you’re not in the comfort of your home gym,” Powell said. “But I think since we had to do it last year, we’re a little bit more prepared for that. We’ve not had a whole lot of state playoff games at home.

“However, I think what will be different this year is limited fans to no fans, basically. We’re going to have to have a lot more internal motivation within our team to be able to push forward.”

One of the interesting themes for Patton’s season thus far has been the fact that 11 of the team’s 12 wins were straight-set sweeps, as were both of their losses to Foard. The only time PHS has played more than three sets in a match this year was last week’s regular season-ending four-set win against rival East Burke.

Will Patton be ready to go the distance again in a super-competitive playoff match, if need be?

“You need to know that you can lose one and still come back and win,” Powell said. “I think last year, we had that quite often. We would go four and five sets last year and still be able to pull through with a win. I think with the majority of the same girls, I know they’re willing and able to battle back if we do take a loss in a set and bounce back and not play defeated.”