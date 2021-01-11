Patton volleyball ready for more playoff success after 4th-round run

One season after overcoming youth and inexperience to make Burke County’s deepest run into the state volleyball playoffs since 2001, a more poised and prepared Patton squad is back and looking for even more.
Fresh off a second-place Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference season where they swept everyone except undefeated defending state champion Foard, the Lady Panthers (12-2) were awarded the NWFAC’s second automatic postseason bid and the No. 13 seed in the western half of the NCHSAA 2A bracket.
The playoffs start on Tuesday, when PHS will travel to face No. 4 East Lincoln (10-1) at 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions, the contest can be viewed online at bit.ly/3nIvMRb.
The Lady Mustangs finished atop the South Fork 2A Conference, with their only loss coming in five sets at third-place Bandys on Nov. 24. East Lincoln swept Bandys a month later at home and also swept second-place Maiden in straight sets in both matchups.
Jordan Gromlich, a 5-foot-8 senior, leads EL in kills for the season with 109 (2.9 per set) and also leads in blocks with 76 total. Sophomore Katie Cook leads the Mustangs in aces (32 total) and in assists (7.9 per set), and 5-foot-6 senior Kaylee Spees leads in digs (29.4 per match).
“They’re going to be competitive and they’re going to be strong,” Patton coach Cindy Powell said of the competition. “I think we have to go in playing them like we would a Fred T. Foard-type game. At this level, you have to treat every game like that in order to move to the next level.
“Mentality-wise, we have to go in ready to play one of our best games — be big on offense and quick on defense and just play the ball smart.”
Patton has its own set of standouts to rely on in senior outside hitter Ella Gragg (246 kills, 6.0 per set), junior Kenady Roper (192 kills, 4.5 per set; 188 digs, 4.4 per set), sophomore setter Izora Gragg (46 aces; 453 assists, 10.5 per set) and junior Danielle Wojcik (19 total blocks).
That quartet saw extensive playing time during last year’s postseason spree, as did sophomores Cameron Greene (29 kills) and Christina Skelly (18 aces). Juniors Katie Stoudenmire (37 digs) and Meredith Kearson (90.7 serve percentage) and sophomores Lainey Poteet (42 kills) and Kinley Attaway (18 aces) also firmly are in the fray for PHS this year.
“Last year definitely boosted our confidence, considering we made it to the state (quarterfinal) round,” Powell said. “I think we have a high level of confidence, thinking that we can do well and be successful in the playoffs. But I think, too, that every game is competitive and every game needs to be your best game. You can’t give up a lot of mistakes. I think we have to prepare for that and minimize the mistakes we make.”
Patton also is no stranger to road trips in the playoffs, winning a second-round thriller at West Stanly last year before pushing No. 2 Brevard to four sets in the mountains two rounds later.
“Traveling always makes it difficult just because you’re not in the comfort of your home gym,” Powell said. “But I think since we had to do it last year, we’re a little bit more prepared for that. We’ve not had a whole lot of state playoff games at home.
“However, I think what will be different this year is limited fans to no fans, basically. We’re going to have to have a lot more internal motivation within our team to be able to push forward.”
One of the interesting themes for Patton’s season thus far has been the fact that 11 of the team’s 12 wins were straight-set sweeps, as were both of their losses to Foard. The only time PHS has played more than three sets in a match this year was last week’s regular season-ending four-set win against rival East Burke.
Will Patton be ready to go the distance again in a super-competitive playoff match, if need be?
“You need to know that you can lose one and still come back and win,” Powell said. “I think last year, we had that quite often. We would go four and five sets last year and still be able to pull through with a win. I think with the majority of the same girls, I know they’re willing and able to battle back if we do take a loss in a set and bounce back and not play defeated.”
The winner between the Panthers and the Mustangs will face either No. 5 West Stokes (13-0) or No. 12 Oak Grove (9-3) in Thursday’s second round.