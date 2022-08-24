Patton volleyball tops county foe Draughn in four-setter

The Patton volleyball team bounced back from an opening-set loss to top county rival Draughn at home late Tuesday, 19-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16.

The nonconference victory kept the Lady Panthers unblemished with a 4-0 mark early in the season, with three of those wins coming against each of the other squads in Burke County, along with South Caldwell.

“We came out struggling a little in passing, which in turn threw off our offense,” said Patton coach Cindy Powell. “Once we regained our focus, we were able to get passes to target and execute.

“I was proud of the girls to continue to work hard even coming off a loss from the first game.”

Leading Patton offensively were Izora Gragg (19 kills, three aces, seven assists), Lainey Poteet (six kills, ace, assist), Leah Haithcock (five kills), Anna Lynn Ripley (four kills), Christina Skelly (three kills, 23 assists), Kinley Attaway (kill, two aces, two assists), Bailey Lambert (eight aces), Piper Atkins (two aces, three assists) and Reece Edwards (assist).

On the defensive side, PHS was paced by Gragg (18 digs, four blocks, five serve receptions), Atkins (15 digs, 23 serve receptions), Skelly (10 digs, three blocks), Attaway (seven digs, nine serve receptions), Lambert (seven digs, 15 serve receptions), Ripley (four digs, four serve receptions), Haithcock (two digs, serve reception), Poteet (dig, three blocks), Edwards (dig, three blocks) and Hayley Caraway (dig, two serve receptions).

Bella Williams, Bailey Mozeley, Ella Heavner, Madison Powell, Allyson Auton, Addison Aldridge were among the leaders for the Lady Wildcats, who fell to 2-1.

Draughn returned to action late Wednesday, visiting non-league South Caldwell. Patton will be back on the floor on Thursday evening, hosting East Burke in another in-county nonconference match.