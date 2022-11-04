Patton wins 2-0 again, advances to 3rd round

TRINITY — The Patton soccer team collected its second 2-0 win in as many opportunities to start the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs.

This time, the No. 15 West seed Panthers (18-4-1), scored an upset over No. 2 West seed Wheatmore late Thursday on the road to set up a third-round match at No. 10 West seed Owen (18-2-1) in Black Mountain at 6 p.m. on Monday.

“Wheatmore came into this game with 109 goals scored. Our defensive effort was fantastic all night,” said PHS coach Keith Scott. “Brandon Monroy was tasked with marking their playmaker, and he shut him down. Charles Morales and Gabe Batz shut down the attacking runs through the middle and Henry Raymundo and Jacob Batz controlled Wheatmore’s runs down the line. Jacob and Henry were also able to get up and get crosses into the box.”

After the teams battled to a scoreless halftime tie, Collin Callahan — who struck first in Tuesday’s first-round 2-0 home win over West Caldwell — put a shot on goal that deflected into the goal box, and Ardlai Pinto punched it in for a 1-0 lead in the 56th minute.

Less than a minute later, Callahan drove what Scott described as a “cannon shot” from 30 yards out into the top corner of the goal to set the final margin.

Pinto, Xavier Bernabe and Andy Villanueva controlled the middle of the field and put 10 shots on goal for Patton. The Panthers outshot the Warriors 16-11 and the teams notched a 3-3 tie in corner kicks.

Goalkeeper Isai Jimenez Luna, the star of the opening-round victory, recorded another clean sheet in Thursday’s win to bring his season total to 13.

Wheatmore (19-1-4) had finished first in the Piedmont 1A/2A Conference with a 10-0-2 mark and also was undefeated overall before falling to the Panthers.

The Warhorses defeated No. 23 seed West Stanly 4-1 in Black Mountain in Monday’s first-round game, then upset No. 7 West seed Robinson 4-2 in Concord on Thursday night to advance to the third round.

The winner of Monday’s third-round matchup will advance to visit either No. 3 West seed Forbush (20-1-2) in East Bend or No. 6 West seed North Forsyth (17-5-2) in Winston-Salem in the NCHSAA 2A West Regional semifinals next Thursday.