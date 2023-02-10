The county’s hardest-working prep running back will get to continue his mission for football success at the collegiate level.

Patton senior Trevor Smith on Thursday signed with Guilford and will join up with the Quakers for this fall’s gridiron campaign.

“I really liked the school since I got there,” Smith said. “I’ve been there about four times this year. I went to two meeting days, open house and then the official (visit) right there at the end. I liked it the best and the coaches were the nicest. I have a good relationship with those coaches.

“We just kept talking, and I thought that was the school. It’s the closest and one of the best schools academically out of all the offers that I had, so that’s what I picked and I’m excited for it.”

Smith led all Burke ball-carriers with 200 attempts this past fall, racking up 1,063 yards and six touchdowns en route to first-team all-county honors. He also caught three passes for 40 yards. Defensively, Smith accumulated 45 tackles, including five for loss, and had four pass breakups at the linebacker position.

Smith was named second-team all-county as a junior after finishing that season with 257 yards and one touchdown on 40 carries. He also tallied 89 receiving yards and a touchdown. And on defense, he racked up 53 tackles.

His sophomore season saw Smith earn all-county honorable mention accolades after he played on the JV squad as a freshman.

Despite his varsity success at running back and linebacker, Smith’s college position hasn’t been nailed down just yet.

“I’m signing as an athlete right now,” Smith said. “I can pick whatever from running back, slot (receiver) or, if I want to, I can play some safety on defense. It just depends.

His prep coach thinks Smith could have a future on either side of the line of scrimmage.

“I think he’s versatile enough to be able to play both sides (of the ball),” said former PHS coach Mark Duncan. “From a safety standpoint, he understands coverages and makes good tackles in the open field. He makes good plays on the ball when it’s in the air. He’s a physical guy that you can bring down into the box and add an eighth defender. He’s not afraid of contact.

“Running the ball, he’ll understand their schemes, what he needs to do and where he’ll fit. And he’s still progressing in the weight room.”

Smith amassed his 200 carries in just nine games, but said he relished the heavy workload and tried to do all he could with it.

“I really enjoyed it, and I really think I deserved it,” Smith said. “I’m glad my team got the success we did, even if the win column didn’t say it. We really grew as a team, and I’m glad I got to be one of the bigger parts of it. I really want to thank my O-line and everybody else who blocked all year. It was a lot on me, but I wouldn’t take it back. I would do it again.”

Considering the number of carries, Duncan praised Smith’s versatility with the ball in his hands.

“Trevor brought versatility with what he could do with the ball,” Duncan said. “He learned our offense that we put in and understood where he needed to fit with our running plays. He did a marvelous job with that. He could get hit and still make the yards after contact. He would get five more yards after getting hit. And that’s the dedication that he put into the weight room in the offseason. He helped to take pressure off because teams had to dial up and defend two people.

“Defensively, he was so versatile being able to play linebacker and safety and understand what we were doing and being a playmaker. He really helped us out throughout the year.”

Smith plans to major in criminal justice and minor in forensic psychology in Greensboro, the site of a college playing career he hopes see him get playing time by his sophomore year and come into a starting role at least by the time he’s a junior.