Patton's Buckner named athlete of week

Patton boys soccer junior wing Alex Buckner is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau Burke County athlete of the week for games played Aug. 23-28.

Buckner scored three goals, two of which put Patton ahead to stay in matches, during a 2-0 week for the Panthers at they stayed unblemished in their best start to a season since 2018.

He opened the week with a pair of first-half goals, both off Connor Rudisill assists, as Patton took a 2-0 halftime lead, serving what eventually was the final winning margin in a 3-1 road victory over county foe and former conference rival East Burke. Then on Wednesday, as PHS topped West Caldwell, 3-2, to complete a season sweep, Buckner notched the game-winning goal late in the action off a cross from teammate Joel Mendez.

Buckner has found the back of the net in each of his team’s games so far and now is up to four goals on the young season.

