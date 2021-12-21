 Skip to main content
Patton's Connor Rudisill wins award
Patton's Connor Rudisill wins award

Patton boys basketball senior forward Connor Rudisill is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau county athlete of the week for games played Dec. 13-18.

Rudisill averaged 22.7 points per game in a 3-0 week for the Panthers, who toppled nonconference opponents East Burke, 55-21, and Hibriten, 66-56, on back-to-back nights on Tuesday and Wednesday before debuting in Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference play with a blowout win over Polk County, 81-48, on Friday night.

Rudisill's best effort of a nearly flawless week came on Wednesday as he recorded a new career-high of 34 points against Hibriten. The night before against the in-county rival Cavaliers, Rudisill reached double figures with 14 points in a low-scoring win. And Rudisill capped off the week with another double-digit performance scoring 20 to lead a quartet of Panthers who reached that threshold, along with teammates Waylon Rutherford (19), Jake Perry (12) and Anthony Feaster-Hicks (10).

The News Herald and Farm Bureau will recognize a county athlete of the week throughout the 2021-22 school year.

