Patton's Connor Rudisill wins award

Rudisill averaged 22.7 points per game in a 3-0 week for the Panthers, who toppled nonconference opponents East Burke, 55-21, and Hibriten, 66-56, on back-to-back nights on Tuesday and Wednesday before debuting in Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference play with a blowout win over Polk County, 81-48, on Friday night.

Rudisill's best effort of a nearly flawless week came on Wednesday as he recorded a new career-high of 34 points against Hibriten. The night before against the in-county rival Cavaliers, Rudisill reached double figures with 14 points in a low-scoring win. And Rudisill capped off the week with another double-digit performance scoring 20 to lead a quartet of Panthers who reached that threshold, along with teammates Waylon Rutherford (19), Jake Perry (12) and Anthony Feaster-Hicks (10).