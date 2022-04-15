Patton's Tony Causby Classic back after 2 years on COVID shelf

Like so many other events, the Patton baseball team's Tony Causby Classic spring tournament was put on the shelf the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, it's back.

The event — which pays tribute to its namesake, a former Freedom High, Burke County Post 21 and Pfeiffer University standout player who died just weeks before the most recent installment of the tournament after a three-plus-year battle with ALS — is back starting Monday, with proceeds to be split between the Wake Forest School of Medicine’s ALS Research Center and the Panthers' program.

"After not being able to have the tournament the last two years due to COVID, we are excited to get back on the field to honor the memory of Tony Causby and his family through baseball," said PHS coach Jonathan Browning.

This is the fourth year overall for the tournament, which began in 2017 as a fundraiser to raise awareness about ALS and support finding a cure. R-S Central won the inaugural event, followed by Lincoln Charter in 2018 and the Hilltoppers again in 2019. Spring sports came to a grinding halt in North Carolina in 2020 due to the pandemic, and the 2021 season was held in a condensed fashion with little wiggle room for nonconference games and tournaments.

In addition to the hosts, the 2022 field includes fellow Burke County teams East Burke and Freedom, along with Chase, Maiden, Mooresville, R-S Central and West Caldwell. Games will be played all day Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday on the diamond at PHS.

For local fans, Monday's top game of interest will pit the host Panthers (3-12) against the rival Patriots (6-11) in the final game of the day at 7 p.m. That game immediately follows a 4:30 p.m. contest between the Cavaliers (4-10) versus the Mooresville (10-8).

Earlier in the day, the Trojans (9-5) will face the Warriors (1-17) at 11:30 a.m. and the Hilltoppers (13-3) will take on Maiden (7-10) at 2 p.m.

Another in-county matchup is guaranteed on Tuesday as the losers and winners of the Freedom-Patton and East Burke-Mooresville games will play at 2 and 7 p.m., respectively. The Chase-West Caldwell and R-S Central-Maiden losers and winners will square off at 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday's schedule features the seventh-place game at 11:30 a.m., the fifth-place game at 2 p.m., the third-place game at 4:30 p.m. and the championship contest at 7 p.m.

That won't be the only major in-county event of spring break at Patton, however.

The county's four softball teams will come together for a one-day bonanza known as the "Burke Bash," an event the teams hope to continue annually, rotating between the four campuses.

Each team will play every county opponent once during the day. That will start at 9 a.m. as Draughn (11-4) goes up against East Burke (7-9) and at 11 a.m. as host Patton (7-8) faces rival Freedom (2-14).

At 1 p.m., the Lady Cavaliers and Lady Panthers will square off, followed by a contest between the Lady Wildcats and Lady Patriots at 3 p.m.

The action will wind up with games between DHS and PHS at 5 p.m. and the final game of the day between EBHS and FHS at 7 p.m.

After spring break, teams will jump into the home stretch of conference play as they eye league tournaments and the state playoffs later this season.

