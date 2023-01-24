Perry scores 29, leads Patton boys to win over Draughn

VALDESE — Jake Perry led the offensive push for the Patton boys basketball team, scoring 29 points in Monday’s nonconference road win over Draughn 57-47.

Perry started out with 10 points in the first quarter for the Panthers (8-10), who were able to build up a 14-9 lead.

Perry then proceeded to score six points in the second quarter, nine in the third and four in the fourth to boost Patton to a second straight win following four consecutive losses, all of which came in Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference play.

Brady Chamberlain followed Perry with nine points, going 7 for 8 on free throws, and Kaden Bostian scored seven points, with all of that production coming in the second half.

Randan Clarke (six points), Haidyn Hartman (four), and Cody Bollinger (two) were other Patton scorers.

For the Wildcats (8-10), Eli Tillery led with 13 points, going 5 for 6 at the foul line, and six rebounds. Draughn’s Zaydin Pritchard and Brayden Vess added seven points apiece in the loss.

D'Andre Moore (five points), Luke Rector (four), Eli Pritchard (four), John Robert Abernathy (four) and Blake McElyea (three) rounded out Draughn's scoring.