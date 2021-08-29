Polin, Pate win Mimosa Hills Junior Invitational titles

First-round leader Quinlan Polin of Cary hung on for a one-shot boys victory Sunday at the Carolinas Golf Association’s second annual Mimosa Hills Junior Invitational at Mimosa Hills Golf Club, while Macy Pate of Winston-Salem fired a second straight round of 70 to take the girls title by two strokes.

It was Polin’s first CGA tournament victory and Pate’s fourth this summer to go with her wins at the Twin States Junior, Carolinas Junior and N.C. Junior.

Polin finished at 6-under par with a final-round 70 after his 64 on Saturday represented the low round of the tourney. He carded nine birdies in round one but just two on Sunday, including one on the finishing hole. He also birdied Nos. 7 and 11 to go with 14 pars for an even-par round.

“It’s pretty dope, I won’t lie,” said Polin. “I played really well this week. The ball striking was good. I just couldn’t drop any putts, but that last stretch of golf, the pins were so tough. Pars were good scores, and I’m just happy I got it done.

“I played a practice round, and I really loved the golf course. It really fits my eye. I love the greens and how well-maintained this place is. The way the tournament was run overall as well, it was just amazing.”