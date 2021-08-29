Polin, Pate win Mimosa Hills Junior Invitational titles

First-round leader Quinlan Polin of Cary hung on for a one-shot boys victory Sunday at the Carolinas Golf Association’s second annual Mimosa Hills Junior Invitational at Mimosa Hills Golf Club, while Macy Pate of Winston-Salem fired a second straight round of 70 to take the girls title by two strokes.
It was Polin’s first CGA tournament victory and Pate’s fourth this summer to go with her wins at the Twin States Junior, Carolinas Junior and N.C. Junior.
Polin finished at 6-under par with a final-round 70 after his 64 on Saturday represented the low round of the tourney. He carded nine birdies in round one but just two on Sunday, including one on the finishing hole. He also birdied Nos. 7 and 11 to go with 14 pars for an even-par round.
“It’s pretty dope, I won’t lie,” said Polin. “I played really well this week. The ball striking was good. I just couldn’t drop any putts, but that last stretch of golf, the pins were so tough. Pars were good scores, and I’m just happy I got it done.
“I played a practice round, and I really loved the golf course. It really fits my eye. I love the greens and how well-maintained this place is. The way the tournament was run overall as well, it was just amazing.”
Finishing alone in second place was Gray Mitchum of Winterville. Mitchum followed his first round 67 up with a steady 2-under 68 as he rolled in five birdies Sunday.
Mason Kucia of Indian Land, S.C., Will Spicer of Kings Mountain, Tyler Jones of Jacksonville, Jack Boyer of Greensboro and Jack Wieler of Waxhaw tied for third at 3-under.
Freedom High sophomore Alex Bock shot 72 for a second consecutive day to improve one spot and tie for 28th place, and Table Rock Middle eighth grader Hank Johnson, the youngest player in the boys field, shot 75 to finish 7-over in a tie for 45th in the 80-golfer boys field.
Pate trailed by one entering the day but got off to a sizzling start with four birdies (out of five total in her round) over the first seven holes. It was Pate’s final CGA event of a sensational summer.
“After I won that first event, I’ve just felt really confident,” said Pate. “It helped me going forward. My game has been pretty good too.
“The course is pretty hard. There’s a lot of tough holes. If you put yourself in a bad spot, you can definitely make a big number. I played pretty good, had some bogeys but made a lot of birdies this week. I hit a lot of shots close and made a bunch of putts.”
Overnight co-leader Grace Ridenour of Raleigh, a high school freshman, finished alone in second place at 2-under after a 73 on Sunday. Ridenour’s six birdies Sunday were tied for the most of any player in the girls field but she also carded a triple-bogey, double-bogey and two bogeys.