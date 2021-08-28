Polin, Stalvey, Ridenour leading Mimosa Hills Jr Inv’l

Quinlan Polin of Cary shot a 6-under par 64 to lead the boys field at the Carolinas Golf Association’s second annual Mimosa Hills Junior Invitational at Mimosa Hills Golf Club on Saturday, while Ella Stalvey of Blythewood, S.C., and Grace Ridenour of Raleigh shared the girls first-round lead after carding 3-under rounds of 69.

(The boys portion of the event is playing the course as a par 70, with both the third and 12th holes which are normally par 5s converted to par 4s.)

Polin shrugged off a bogey on No. 8 and a double-bogey on No. 12 to lead by one at the halfway mark. He started his day with five birdies in seven holes and ended with three consecutive birdies.

Waxhaw’s Jack Wieler shot 65 for sole possession of second place. Wieler finished with six birdies and an eagle at No. 14 plus three bogeys for the day.

One stroke further back was Greensboro’s Jack Boyer. Boyer was 2-over through 11 holes and well off the pace before catching fire with six straight birdies on Nos. 12-17 en route to a back-nine 30.

Gray Mitchum of Winterville, Keenan Royalty of Raleigh and Dallas Johnson of Mount Pleasant, S.C., were each three behind and tied for fourth place after shooting 67. Twenty-two boys golfers shot par or better.