Polin, Stalvey, Ridenour leading Mimosa Hills Jr Inv’l

Quinlan Polin of Cary shot a 6-under par 64 to lead the boys field at the Carolinas Golf Association’s second annual Mimosa Hills Junior Invitational at Mimosa Hills Golf Club on Saturday, while Ella Stalvey of Blythewood, S.C., and Grace Ridenour of Raleigh shared the girls first-round lead after carding 3-under rounds of 69.
(The boys portion of the event is playing the course as a par 70, with both the third and 12th holes which are normally par 5s converted to par 4s.)
Polin shrugged off a bogey on No. 8 and a double-bogey on No. 12 to lead by one at the halfway mark. He started his day with five birdies in seven holes and ended with three consecutive birdies.
Waxhaw’s Jack Wieler shot 65 for sole possession of second place. Wieler finished with six birdies and an eagle at No. 14 plus three bogeys for the day.
One stroke further back was Greensboro’s Jack Boyer. Boyer was 2-over through 11 holes and well off the pace before catching fire with six straight birdies on Nos. 12-17 en route to a back-nine 30.
Gray Mitchum of Winterville, Keenan Royalty of Raleigh and Dallas Johnson of Mount Pleasant, S.C., were each three behind and tied for fourth place after shooting 67. Twenty-two boys golfers shot par or better.
Both local players in the boys field were tied for 29th at 2-over. Freedom High sophomore Alex Bock, who tied for sixth last year, birdied Nos. 7 and 15 but made four bogeys. And Table Rock Middle eighth grader Hank Johnson, the youngest player in the boys field, birdied No. 14 and carded three bogeys.
East Burke senior Sam Mace was originally set to play as well but withdrew from the tournament.
Stalvey (at No. 1) and Ridenour (at No. 11), who is a high school freshman, made just one bogey and netted four birdies apiece to sit atop the leaderboard as the only girls players to shoot in the 60s. They were one stroke ahead of both Raleigh’s Annalee Caveney and Winston-Salem’s Macy Pate.
Ella Perna of Durham was alone in fifth place at 1-under, and Morgan Ketchum of Winston-Salem was alone in sixth at even-par.
Patton High junior Allie Witherspoon was the only county golfer on the girls side. She shot 95, highlighted by a birdie at the 12th hole, and was in 26th place through 18 holes.