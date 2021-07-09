Post 21 2nd-round baseball playoff series start delayed; Sites switched for Games 2 and 3

The Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team's N.C. Area IV second-round series' scheduled opening game against Mint Hill was rained out Friday in Charlotte.

The teams instead will meet Saturday at 4 p.m. at Independence High School in a Game 1-Game 2 doubleheader.

Game 3 switches sites, to Morganton's Shuey Field on Sunday at 7 p.m., with Game 4 (if necessary) also at Shuey on Monday at 7 p.m. Game 5 (if necessary) will still be hosted by Mint Hill at Independence on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Post 21 (10-8) is the Western Division No. 4 seed, and Mint Hill (11-2) is the Eastern Division No. 1 seed. Post 21 defeated Pineville Post 337 in four games in round one, while Mint Hill swept Hickory Post 48 to start the postseason.

Post 21 and Mint Hill have only matched up once before, in the first round of the 2013 playoffs, with Mint Hill winning by sweep in three games. Post 21 has not advanced past the second round since 2009 and is one win shy of tying the 2019 club for its best single-season total since 2010.