 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Post 21 2nd-round baseball playoff series start delayed; Sites switched for Games 2 and 3
0 comments
alert featured

Post 21 2nd-round baseball playoff series start delayed; Sites switched for Games 2 and 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team's N.C. Area IV second-round series' scheduled opening game against Mint Hill was rained out Friday in Charlotte.

Post 21 logo new 2017

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The teams instead will meet Saturday at 4 p.m. at Independence High School in a Game 1-Game 2 doubleheader.

Game 3 switches sites, to Morganton's Shuey Field on Sunday at 7 p.m., with Game 4 (if necessary) also at Shuey on Monday at 7 p.m. Game 5 (if necessary) will still be hosted by Mint Hill at Independence on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Post 21 (10-8) is the Western Division No. 4 seed, and Mint Hill (11-2) is the Eastern Division No. 1 seed. Post 21 defeated Pineville Post 337 in four games in round one, while Mint Hill swept Hickory Post 48 to start the postseason.

Post 21 and Mint Hill have only matched up once before, in the first round of the 2013 playoffs, with Mint Hill winning by sweep in three games. Post 21 has not advanced past the second round since 2009 and is one win shy of tying the 2019 club for its best single-season total since 2010.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert