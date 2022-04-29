Post 21 announces 2022 schedule

The Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team recently announced its 2022 schedule, which features a return to normalcy for the first time in three seasons.

After the 2020 legion season was canceled nationally due to COVID-19, the local 2021 schedule was condensed into basically a game per day over a two-week span for teams as it was forced into a mid-June start due to a pandemic-delayed high school baseball season but with the normal legion end date.

Coming off both its highest win total (11) and first advanced-round playoff victory since the 2010 season, Post 21 opens more than a month earlier than last summer when it visits Lincoln County Post 455 for a May 15 non-division matinee at 4 p.m.

The rest of Post 21’s 15-game schedule is comprised of N.C. Area IV Western Division competition. The team’s original schedule featured 16 division games and 17 total, but Maiden Post 270 has folded for the summer, eliminating two games.

Maiden’s move leaves Area IV West with only eight teams for a second consecutive season and assures all eight a playoff berth. Maiden is replaced in Area IV West this summer by Henderson County Post 77, which is back after a one-year absence.

Post 21 coach Ron Swink said the team hopes to replace the canceled Maiden games with non-division opponents.

For now, Post 21 opens division play with four straight home games at Shuey Field in Morganton over a five-day span. The stretch starts May 20 versus Henderson and concludes May 24 against Hickory Post 48.

Post 21 has only three other home playing dates, all stacked near the end of the regular season: June 20, 25 and 28. But all three are 5 p.m. doubleheaders, meaning Post 21 has 10 home games and just five on the road this year.

In another anomaly, Post 21’s schedule features its normal midseason break, but this one will be noteworthy in length. Rather than the normal 10 days or so off, Post 21 is scheduled to be idle between games on May 31 and June 19.

After Post 21’s regular season concludes June 28, the Area IV playoff meeting will be held July 1. The best-of-five opening round gets underway July 2.

Paul Schenkel can be reached at sports@morganton.com.